Pink, the American singer-songwriter, has announced her latest tour of Australia and New Zealand, scheduled to take place from February 9, 2024, to March 8, 2024.

The singer made the announcement via a post on her official Instagram page:

Tickets will be available this year from February 17 at 9 am in Adelaide,10 am in Brisbane and Melbourne, 12 pm in Newcastle and Perth, and 1 pm in Sydney and the Gold Coast.

The Telstra Plus Subscriber Presale begins on February 13 at 9 am in Adelaide, 10 am in Brisbane and Melbourne, 12 pm in Newcastle and Perth, and 1 pm in Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, the Live Nation Presales begins on February 16 at 10 am in Adelaide, 11am in Melbourne and Brisbane, 1 pm in Newcastle and Perth, and 2 pm in Sydney and the Gold Coast.

Tickets, which are priced at $300 plus processing fees, will be available at www.telstraplus.com and www.livenation.au, as well as the official artist site, https://www.pinkspage.com.

Pink's first Australian stadium concert

While Pink has toured Australia and New Zealand before, she has never performed in stadiums down under.

P!nk @Pink pinkspage.com Bringing it back to where it all started for me… Australia and New Zealand! Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough! Bringing it back to where it all started for me… Australia and New Zealand! Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough! 😎 pinkspage.com https://t.co/JREWE9GM30

The full list of dates and venues for her concert is given below:

February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales at Allianz Stadium

February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales at McDonald Jones Stadium

February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland at Suncorp Stadium

February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland at Metricon Stadium

February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria at Marvel Stadium

February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia at Adelaide Oval

March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia at Optus Stadium

March 5, 2024, Dunedin, New Zealand at Forsyth Barr Stadium

March 8, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand at Eden Park

Pink and her history with Australia

The singer has had a long association with Australia and the Oceania region in general. Ever since her very first solo album was released, her music has proven to be very popular in the Oceanian markets, with all of her albums reaching Platinum status in the region.

Apart from her music, she has also participated in other noteworthy activities in the region. In 2007, she lent her voice to the PETA campaign against the practice of mulesing in the Australian wool industry. Since 2008, the singer has also been an advocate for RSPCA Australia.

Over the years, Pink has also donated money to organizations such as Red Cross Bushfire Appeal to support brushfire victims.

In an interview with US Weekly, Pink said Australia was her 'second home':

"Australia is my second home, so that was a no-brainer. I'm a Californian and fires are terrifying, and you got to do the right thing."

Tracing Pink's musical career

The singer broke onto the music scene with her debut single, There You Go, released in 2000, which became a Billboard Hot 100 char-topper, peaking at number 7.

Her debut studio album, Can't Take Me Home, released later that year in April, became a commercial success, with a generally positive reception from critics.

However, it was her second album, Missundaztood, released in 2001 independently in collaboration with artist Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes fame, which gained her critical acclaim. Critics praised the album's raw blues-infused pop-rock sound. It was nominated for Best Pop Vocal album at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards.

Since 2007, the singer has gained recognition for her live circus-influenced concert performances and her contributions to film and TV-show soundtracks, such as a cover of White Rabbit for the movie Alice through the Looking Glass.

Poll : 0 votes