10 most shazamed K-pop songs of 2022: Butter, Pink Venom, and more

Apple's music recognition app, Shazam, revealed the 'Most Shazamed K-pop Songs of 2022.' The app that is used to help listeners find songs that raise their curiosity on their first listen is one of the many means that reels in more K-pop fans, making these songs all the more accessible to the masses.

Given the constant increase in fame and exposure of the K-pop industry, quite a diverse list landed the most shazamed K-pop songs of 2022. From Jessi to TREASURE, a blend of all four generations of K-pop made it on the list. Here are the artists and their songs that had people rushing to Shazam to add it to their playlists.

10 artists who released the 'Most Shazamed K-pop Songs of 2022': BTS, BLACKPINK, and more

10) ZOOM by Jessi

One of the songs that dominated TikTok was Jessi's ZOOM, which was released earlier this year in April. Having made a place as one of the most shazamed K-pop songs of 2022, it received a lot of attention not just from ardent fans but also from newbies.

The track's captivating melody and fun choreography that many people tried out by participating in its TikTok challenge has made ZOOM by Jessi take 10th place on the list.

9) How You Like That by BLACKPINK

Despite being released back in 2020, BLACKPINK's How You Like That continues to spur people's attention given that it has popped up as one of the most shazamed K-pop songs.

The song was not just loved by fans but also became a huge commercial success with BLACKPINK bagging many awards and impressively thriving in the music charts. It is one of the most popular songs by the hit girl group and its choreography still to date remains iconic.

8) DARARI by TREASURE

A song that even had non-K-pop fans humming its melody, DARARI by TREASURE, made its way to eighth place among the most shazamed K-pop songs.

While many K-pop songs usually go viral for their choreography, DARARI's popularity comes from its adorable lyrics and melody that perfectly serve many reel-making purposes. The song reached audiences much outside the K-pop fandom circle, naturally spiking the curiosity of fresh listeners to look up the song.

7) Awake by BTS Jin

The first soloist who's going to pop up a few more times in the list of most shazamed K-pop songs, BTS' Jin has had quite the spotlight this year.

Given the idol's departure to his mandatory military service, ARMYs were sure to shower Jin with love and support, naturally streaming his solo songs. Coming from BTS' Wings album released back in 2016, Jin's solo track Awake has resurfaced and garnered people's attention in 2022.

6) Butter by BTS

The record-breaking English single by BTS, Butter has gained much popularity among the masses, holding the sixth place on the list of the most shazamed K-pop songs.

Apart from the naturally huge exposure that BTS' songs gain, Butter also reached audiences through other means. While the song reached people as fans participated in its TikTok challenge, it also had people searching it up after hearing it in the Samsung advertisements in which the song was used.

5) Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Given that their Born Pink album was a BLACKPINK comeback after almost a year, fans were sure to shower its title track, Pink Venom, with much love and support.

The list position wasn't too hard since the song has a large captivating curve that naturally has people playing the song on repeat. Known for creating unique and addictive choreographies, many BLINKs participated in Pink Venom's TikTok challenge, making it all the more accessible to fresh listeners when it pops up on their 'For You' page.

4) Dynamite by BTS

Another full-English BTS song that dominated the internet was Dynamite, being placed at fourth place among the most shazamed K-pop songs. The song, which was released back in 2020 was also their first English track, making it a great commercial success despite its experimental take.

One of the obvious reasons for its popularity lies in the fact that it's in English, making it more accessible to new listeners. However, its captivating tunes and impressive choreography also definitely played a role in grabbing people's attention.

3) Ephipany by BTS' Jin

Popping up again on the list of most shazamed K-pop songs is BTS' Jin with his solo track in BTS' Love Yourself: Answer album, Ephiphany.

The song has always held a special place in the hearts of ARMYs, given its sentimental edge ever since its release back in 2018. With fans missing Jin all the more since the start of military service, the song has naturally come to the surface, and more people have directed attention to the song.

2) Moon by BTS' Jin

With Moon by BTS' Jin also being amongst the most shazamed K-pop songs, it makes Jin the only soloist with a total of three songs garnering the attention of the locals.

Yet another solo track from BTS' album, Moon from the Map of the Soul: 7 is a song that's known for much of Jin's personal contribution, from choreography to lyrics, therefore naturally being loved by ARMYs.

1) MONEY by BLACKPINK's Lisa

Finally, the first and only female soloist to make her way among the most shazamed K-pop songs is Lisa, with her solo track MONEY.

The song garnered a lot of attention from fans, given that it was from Lisa's first solo song. Additionally, the lead dancer of the group created quite a unique choreography, urging fans to participate in its TikTok challenge, feeding to the exposure of the song heavily.

With quite a diverse list of songs from various artists sitting amongst the most shazamed K-pop songs, the K-pop industry yet again proved its constant growth in fame, popularity, and exposure.

