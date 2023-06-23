Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem’s Fall 2023 North American tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem have announced a new joint tour, titled Fall 2023 North American Tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 22, 2023, to October 21, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada. The tour will be in support of the former's sixteenth studio album, Chaos Horrific, which is set to be released on September 22, 2023.

The bands announced the new tour, which will feature guest performances by Gorguts and Blood Incantation, via a post on their official Instagram page on June 23, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale at Cannibal Corpse’s official website (http://www.cannibalcorpse.net/). Tickets are priced at $32 plus processing fees for general admission. Deluxe tickets are priced at $70 plus processing fees. Tickets can also be purchased at Mayhem’s official website (https://www.thetruemayhem.com/live/).

Gorguts and Blood Incantation to join Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem on tour

Joining Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem on the tour will be death metal bands Gorguts and Blood Incantation. Blood Incantation is best known for their second studio album, Hidden History of the Human Race, which peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Cannibal Corpse is going on tour to support their upcoming album, Chaos Horrific. The band elaborated on their upcoming album and its development process during the album announcement press release.

“I believe that our songwriting has progressed in a manner where every song paves its own path, whether it’s a straightforward or technical song. Sometimes it’s a mix of both, so there’s no preconceived idea that we want to be more technical. The music just sort of takes its own course."

Producer Erik Rutan later stated:

"I never go into a record thinking about anything, I just let the writing flow freely with no limitations. But this time, I knew I wanted to push the envelope a bit in a different direction than Violence Unimagined; expand the dynamics, explore new territory without departing from what Cannibal Corpse is and always shall be.”

The full list of dates and venues for the Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem North American Fall tour is given below:

September 22, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Hall

September 23, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

September 24, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennessee at The Mill & Mine

September 26, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

September 27, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rebel

September 28, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at L’Olympia

September 29, 2023 – Worcester, Massachusetts at The Palladium

September 30, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Steel

October 2, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Royal Oak

October 3, 2023 – Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Live

October 4, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

October 6, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

October 7, 2023 – Lake City, Utah at The Depot

October 9, 2023 – Tacoma, Washington State at Temple Theatre

October 10, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory

October 11, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

October 13, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

October 14, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA

October 17, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theatre

October 18, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory

October 20, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 21, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall

Tracing Cannibal Corpse and their music career

Cannibal Corpse was formed as a collaboration between Alex Webster, Jack Owen, Paul Mazurkiewicz, Chris Barnes, and Bob Rusay in 1988. The band released their debut studio album, Eaten Back to Life, on August 17, 1990. The album failed to chart.

Cannibal Corpse had their first chart breakthrough with their fifth studio album,Vile, which was released on May 21, 1996. The album peaked at number 151 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their thirteenth studio album, A Skeletal Domain, which was released on September 16, 2014. The album peaked at number 21 on the German album chart.

