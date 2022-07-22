Cannibal Corpse Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American death metal band Cannibal Corpse will be hitting the road this fall for their North American tour, along with Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil.

Cannibal Corpse will kick off their tour on November 3 in Maryland. The tour will conclude on December 10 in Florida. The bands will also make an appearance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival in Denver, slated for December 2 and 3.

Cannibal Corpse are separately slated to appear at this year's edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September.

While Cannibal Corpse released their new album Violence Unimagined last year, Immolation and Dark Funeral released new records this year titled We Are the Apocalypse and Acts of God, respectively.

Tickets for the Cannibal Corpse tour will be available from July 22 at 10.00 am PT and can be purchased from the band's website.

Cannibal Corpse 2022 US and Canada Tour Dates

November 03 — Silver Springs, Maryland, at The Fillmore

November 04 — Albany, NY, at Empire Live

November 05 — Montreal, Quebec, at MTELUS

November 06 — Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

November 08 — Cleveland, Ohio, at The Agora

November 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Bogart's

November 10 — Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Piere's Entertainment Center

November 11 — Joliet, Illinois, at The Forge

November 12 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Rave II

November 15 — Calgary, Alberta, at The Palace Theatre

November 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at The Rickshaw Theatre

November 18 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at The Rickshaw Theatre

November 19 — Seattle, Washington, at The Showbox

November 21 — San Francisco, California, at Regency Ballroom

November 22 — Los Angeles, California, at The Wiltern

November 23 — San Diego, California, at The Observatory North Park

November 25 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at House Of Blues

November 26 — Tucson, Arizona, at Encore

November 28 — Austin, Texas, at Empire Garage

November 29 — Dallas, Texas, at House Of Blues

November 30 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Diamond Ballroom

December 02 — Denver, Colorado, at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest at Summit Music Hall

December 03 — Lawrence, Kansas, at The Granada

December 04 — Lincoln, Nebraska, at Bourbon Theatre

December 05 — Belvidere, Illinois, at The Apollo Theatre AC

December 06 — Indianapolis, Indiana, at The Vogue Theatre

December 08 — Knoxville, Tennessee, at The Concourse

December 09 — Athens, Georgia, at Georgia Theatre

December 10 — St. Petersburg, Florida, at Jannus Live

More about Cannibal Corpse

American death metal band Cannibal Corpse was formed in 1988. The band has released fifteen studio albums to date, with the most recent release being Violence Unimagined. The album entered No. 6 on the first Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, selling over 14,000 copies.

The band was christened Cannibal Corpse by bassist Alex Webster. The band has seen several lineup changes throughout the years, with Webster and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz remaining constant members.

The band is going strong even 30 years after its inception. Paul Mazurkiewicz, in an interview, was asked for how long he thinks the band will go on, to which he responded:

"As long as we're all healthy, then who knows how long we can take it. I wouldn't have ever thought when I started that I'd still be doing this still at 53 years old. So, how long can we take? You've just gotta look at it, at this point, day by day. You never know. If you stay healthy and you keep active and you keep doing it, it's just gonna come down to that — it's gonna come down to the health factor.”

Mazurkiewicz has also highlighted the band's longevity in the past, noting that the band loves to create and write perfect brutal death metal songs.

Apart from Webster and Mazurkiewicz, the band's current lineup features lead guitarists Rob Barrett and Erik Rutan and lead vocalist George Fisher.

