How did Robbie Shakespeare die? 'Sly and Robbie' bassist passes away at 68

Popular bassist and record producer Robbie Shakespeare is no more. He recently passed away at the age of 68 and was a member of the duo, Sly and Robbie, alongside Sly Dunbar.

Following the news of his death, several well-known personalities paid tribute on Twitter. Jamaican Prime Minister Robert Holness said that in terms of reggae bass playing, no one is better than Shakespeare. He added that Shakespeare would be remembered for his contribution to the music industry and Jamaican culture.

Jamaican minister of entertainment and culture, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, said that she is in shock and sorrow after receiving the news and said that Sly and Robbie have been the greatest musicians in Jamaica.

Robbie Shakespeare’s cause of death explored

Although Robbie Shakespeare’s cause of death has not been revealed, The Jamaican Gleaner reported that he had recently undergone kidney surgery. He was reportedly in a hospital in Florida before his death.

It is clear for now that Shakespeare had kidney problems, but it is yet to be confirmed if it led to his death or if it was because of some other illness.

Life and career of Robbie Shakespeare

Reggae Musicians Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare (Image by Lynn Goldsmith via Getty Images)

Born as Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare on September 27, 1953, he worked with several reggae artists like Peter Tosh, Augustus Pablo, Black Uhuru, U-Roy, and others. He was also a member of two session groups, The Revolutionaries and The Aggrovators.

Robbie Shakespeare grew up in a musical family, and his first musical instrument was an acoustic guitar. He used to listen to musician Aston Francis Barrett playing near his home and later took bass lessons from Barrett.

Shakespeare then collaborated with drummer Sly Dunbar while playing for The Revolutionaries. He took on a bass role in Barrett’s group, Hippy Boys. When he joined the Wailers, and alongside Dunbar, they started a music production company and record label, Taxi Records.

Public pays tribute on Twitter

Since Robbie Shakespeare’s name was familiar to everyone, the public was in shock as soon as the news broke. Tributes and condolences started to pour in for Shakespeare a few hours later:

Marshall Gu @freecitysounds



youtube.com/watch?v=zy1ZXl… RIP Robbie Shakespeare. I love this bass-line to death. RIP Robbie Shakespeare. I love this bass-line to death. youtube.com/watch?v=zy1ZXl…

Jeff Melnick @melnickjeffrey1 Seems like the thing to play upon hearing of the death of Robbie Shakespeare open.spotify.com/track/5vpqFgVy… Seems like the thing to play upon hearing of the death of Robbie Shakespeare open.spotify.com/track/5vpqFgVy…

Jamie Ashley @JamieAshle



Here's one of his many tunes that rattled my speakers to death back in the 80's. From 'A Dub Experience'.



#RIPRobbieShakespeare



youtu.be/t-EPUxcx7JE Saddened to hear of the passing of Robbie Shakespeare.Here's one of his many tunes that rattled my speakers to death back in the 80's. From 'A Dub Experience'. Saddened to hear of the passing of Robbie Shakespeare.Here's one of his many tunes that rattled my speakers to death back in the 80's. From 'A Dub Experience'.#RIPRobbieShakespeare youtu.be/t-EPUxcx7JE

Max Abelson @maxabelson



Read more: #GLNREnt Robbie Shakespeare, one half of the powerhouse rhythm duo of Sly and Robbie, has died. Shakespeare had reportedly been ailing for some time and had undergone surgery related to his kidneys.Read more: jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entert… Robbie Shakespeare, one half of the powerhouse rhythm duo of Sly and Robbie, has died. Shakespeare had reportedly been ailing for some time and had undergone surgery related to his kidneys. Read more: jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entert… #GLNREnt https://t.co/oO3aTguNS3 So sorry to hear of Robbie Shakespeare's death. One of the best bassists ever and the heart of an impossibly vast amount of good reggae twitter.com/JamaicaGleaner… So sorry to hear of Robbie Shakespeare's death. One of the best bassists ever and the heart of an impossibly vast amount of good reggae twitter.com/JamaicaGleaner…

IG: OfficialZip103Fm @zip103fm The local music industry has been plunged into mourning, following the death of legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare, one half of the production duo and reggae rhythm section, Sly and Robbie. The local music industry has been plunged into mourning, following the death of legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare, one half of the production duo and reggae rhythm section, Sly and Robbie.

Dominic Doherty @DominicDoherty2 So sad to hear of the death of the legendary Robbie Shakespeare...... So sad to hear of the death of the legendary Robbie Shakespeare......

David Rodigan @DavidRodigan The bass is everything in Reggae music and Robbie Shakespeare played his bass guitar like nobody else; he made the beat drop, speaker boxes shook and we rocked.His passing is a tragic loss; his contribution to the genre is immeasurable. RIP Robbie Shakespeare. The bass is everything in Reggae music and Robbie Shakespeare played his bass guitar like nobody else; he made the beat drop, speaker boxes shook and we rocked.His passing is a tragic loss; his contribution to the genre is immeasurable. RIP Robbie Shakespeare. https://t.co/3JMMtbUrm1

Steve Silberman @stevesilberman Huge loss to the world of music: Jamaican #bass master Robbie Shakespeare, the heartbeat of #reggae and much else (Bob Dylan, Grace Jones), has died. I saw Black Uhuru open for Talking Heads, in dub, and it was some of the heaviest music I've ever heard. jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entert… Huge loss to the world of music: Jamaican #bass master Robbie Shakespeare, the heartbeat of #reggae and much else (Bob Dylan, Grace Jones), has died. I saw Black Uhuru open for Talking Heads, in dub, and it was some of the heaviest music I've ever heard. jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entert…

Shakespeare is known as the most influential reggae bassist who used electronics and production effects units in an innovative way.

