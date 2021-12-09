How did Robbie Shakespeare die? 'Sly and Robbie' bassist passes away at 68

Popular bassist and record producer Robbie Shakespeare is no more. He recently passed away at the age of 68 and was a member of the duo, Sly and Robbie, alongside Sly Dunbar.
Following the news of his death, several well-known personalities paid tribute on Twitter. Jamaican Prime Minister Robert Holness said that in terms of reggae bass playing, no one is better than Shakespeare. He added that Shakespeare would be remembered for his contribution to the music industry and Jamaican culture.
Jamaican minister of entertainment and culture, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, said that she is in shock and sorrow after receiving the news and said that Sly and Robbie have been the greatest musicians in Jamaica.
Robbie Shakespeare’s cause of death explored
Although Robbie Shakespeare’s cause of death has not been revealed, The Jamaican Gleaner reported that he had recently undergone kidney surgery. He was reportedly in a hospital in Florida before his death.
It is clear for now that Shakespeare had kidney problems, but it is yet to be confirmed if it led to his death or if it was because of some other illness.
Life and career of Robbie Shakespeare
Born as Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare on September 27, 1953, he worked with several reggae artists like Peter Tosh, Augustus Pablo, Black Uhuru, U-Roy, and others. He was also a member of two session groups, The Revolutionaries and The Aggrovators.
Robbie Shakespeare grew up in a musical family, and his first musical instrument was an acoustic guitar. He used to listen to musician Aston Francis Barrett playing near his home and later took bass lessons from Barrett.
Shakespeare then collaborated with drummer Sly Dunbar while playing for The Revolutionaries. He took on a bass role in Barrett’s group, Hippy Boys. When he joined the Wailers, and alongside Dunbar, they started a music production company and record label, Taxi Records.
Public pays tribute on Twitter
Since Robbie Shakespeare’s name was familiar to everyone, the public was in shock as soon as the news broke. Tributes and condolences started to pour in for Shakespeare a few hours later:
Shakespeare is known as the most influential reggae bassist who used electronics and production effects units in an innovative way.