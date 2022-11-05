Morbid Angel 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Legendary band Morbid Angel recently announced a US tour kicking off in the first half of 2023. The death metal band's tour, titled United States Tour Of Terror, will include Skeletal Remains from March 15 to April 4, Vitriol from April 6 to April 22, and Revocation and Crypta.

Revocation and Crypta will be supporting the band's tour in its entirety. Fans should be able to purchase tour tickets as they are currently available for sale on November 4 starting at 10:00 am local time through the Ticketmaster website. Pre-sales for select cities have already begun on November 3.

Revocation @Revocation



🎟️ bnds.us/trirzd Tickets for our spring tour with Morbid Angel, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and Crypta are ON SALE NOW!🎟️ Tickets for our spring tour with Morbid Angel, Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and Crypta are ON SALE NOW! 🎟️ ➡️ bnds.us/trirzd https://t.co/q4vKXDKhp2

Morbid Angel 2023 Tour: Dates, locations, and more

Here are the dates and locations of the Morbid Angel 2023 tour:

March 15, The Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

March 17, Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

March 18, Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

March 19, Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

March 21, Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

March 23, Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

March 24, Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

March 25, Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

March 26, Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

March 28, Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

March 30, The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

March 31, Apollo Theater AC - Belvidere, IL

April 01, The Forge - Joliet, IL

April 02, The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

April 04, Piere's Entertainment Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

April 06, The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

April 07, Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

April 08, The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

April 09, Jergels - Pitttsburgh, PA

April 11, Gramercy Theater - New York City, NY

April 12, Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA

April 14, Empire Live - Albany, NY

April 15, Worcester Palladium - Worcester, MA

April 16, Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

April 18, The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

April 19, The Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

April 21, The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

April 22, The Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

The upcoming national tour will be the band's 40th-anniversary tour. It is essentially a popular death metal band's celebration of having been founded in 1983. Furthermore, this tour will be the band's first one in the US since 2019. For Crypta, it will be their first complete US tour.

Revocation @Revocation We’re stoked to announce we’ll be hitting the road this spring with Morbid Angel for their 40th anniversary tour alongside Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and Crypta



Tickets go on sale Friday! 🎟️ We’re stoked to announce we’ll be hitting the road this spring with Morbid Angel for their 40th anniversary tour alongside Skeletal Remains, Vitriol and Crypta Tickets go on sale Friday! 🎟️ https://t.co/XBzqTmvDBP

Morbid Angel's musicality has evolved significantly over the past four decades. Their sound is unique amongst death metal bands, with growled vocals and technically complex guitarwork, making good use of fast tremolo-picking and palm-muted riffs. Azagthoth's guitar work is one of the most important characteristics of the band's music, with an atona shredding style.

Morbid Angel's former member Pete Sandoval's work was also important, having made the best drums sound. He is well-known for his great double bass drum speed and technical proficiency, and is considered to be one of the fastest drummers in the metal genre. Morbid Angel's music is now more philosophical and mind-blowing with its non-traditional lyrics.

Poll : 0 votes