Heilung’s USA Fall Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Heilung has announced a new tour, scheduled to take place from October 17, 2023, to November 5, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. Before the band's US tour, they will perform a European tour, which is set to begin on July 30, 2023.

The band announced the new tour, for which they will be donating $1 per ticket sale towards the cause of aforestation, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available on June 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets will be available from the official Heilung tour website (https://www.amplifiedhistorytour.com/).

The tour will start in Greensboro and end in Denver

Heilung released their latest album, Drif, on August 19, 2022. The album was their first major chart success, peaking at number 9 on the German album chart as well as at number 25 on the Austrian album chart.

The band has been supporting their album with a number of tours, both in 2022 and 2023, with upcoming European and then US tours being their latest efforts. The full list of dates and venues for the Heilung US tour is given below:

October 17, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina, at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

October 19, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Hippodrome Theatre

October 21, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina, at Township Auditorium

October 23, 2023 – Clearwater, Florida, at Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 25, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama, at VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 27, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Saenger Theatre

October 30, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

November 1, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory

November 3, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at The Midland Theatre

November 5, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

The band's first album was released in 2015

Heilung was formed as a collaboration between Kai Uwe Faust and Christopher Juul after the two met in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2003. Faust, a vocalist and tattoo artist with a specialization in Old Norse tattoos, struck a deal with Juul, a producer, for free tattoos in exchange for assistance in composing and recording poems.

In 2015, Juul's girlfriend, Maria Franz, who had previously worked with them on the prior project Euzen, was added to the lineup. She was first inducted as a session vocalist and then later became the third permanent member of the band.

Heilung, which means healing in German, specializes in their own genre of music, which they term Amplified History. In an exclusive interview with Revolver magazine, the band elaborated on their musical style and theme, addressing the necessity of breaking away from modern life and returning to a more primal space, which the genre emphasizes:

"We try to give a little spark of that emotion: to make people feel how it is to be surrounded by nature, to slaughter their own cattle, to build their own drum, to live from the Earth.Every attempt to connect it to modern stuff that makes us sad is not important."

The band released their first album, Ofnir, in 2015. The album received widespread acclaim in the online music scene, garnering more than a million views on YouTube. The band released their second album, Futha, in 2019.

Aside from the three studio albums, Heilung has also released a live album, Lifa, which has more than 8 million views on YouTube. The band's music has also been featured in the historical drama Vikings. The band is also recording the soundtrack for the upcoming video game Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

