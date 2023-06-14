Don Toliver’s ‘Love Sick’ UK and European tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Don Toliver has announced the UK and European leg of his Love Sick tour, scheduled to be held from October 6 - 26, 2023 in venues across the UK, Ireland as well as mainland Europe. The tour will be the second leg of Love Sick, beginning on June 18, 2023, in North America.

The singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram page on June 13, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from June 16, 2023, at 10. am local time. Though ticket prices remain announced, they can be purchased from https://www.dontolivermusic.com/tour/.

Don Toliver is building momentum for his new album with a tour

Don Toliver released his latest album, Love Sick, on February 24, 2023. The album has so far been moderately successful, peaking at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 10 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer is set to play two tour legs, as well as in some festival shows in support of his album. The list of dates and venues for the Don Toliver Love Sick European tour is listed below:

October 6, 2023 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy Bristol

October 7, 2023 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

October 9, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy Glasgow

October 10, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

October 13, 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 15, 2023 – Paris, France at Bataclan

October 17, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at XTra

October 19, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom

October 20, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Carswerk Victoria

October 21, 2023 – Tilburg, Netherlands at Poppodium O13

October 22, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at La Madeleine

October 24, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Amager Bio

October 26, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Fryhuset

More about Don Toliver and his music career

The rapper and singer-songwriter grew up in the working-class neighborhood of Alief in Houston, Texas. The singer, in an exclusive interview with the GQ UK, elaborated on how his upbringing, particularly his mother, influenced his music style and career:

"When I was like, 15, my mom bought me the Eazy-Duz-It CD, it’s like the craziest thing she ever did. Eazy-E’s music was such a hip-hop relic. I was really drawn to the west coast – Eazy-E is one of my favourite rappers of all time.”

Later in the conversation, the singer expanded on his father's effect on his career, recalling a trip to the barbershop with his father:

"They were playing Musiq Soulchild and I was listening to it and was able to sing that melody damn near better than him at the time.I was very young, and I think that’s where the confidence started."

Don Toliver released his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, on March 13, 2020. The album was his first chart breakthrough, peaking at number 7 on the Billboard 200 as well as the Canadian and Norwegian album charts.

Toliver rose to prominence with his second studio album, Life of a Don, which was released on October 8, 2021. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 6 on the Canadian album chart.

