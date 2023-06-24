The Zombies 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more 

The Zombies have announced a new North American Tour, Different Game North American Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 1, 2023, to October 29, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in support of the band's new album, Different Game.

The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram account on June 20, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at $120 plus processing fees for general tickets and $195 plus processing fees for VIP tickets and can be purchased at the band's official website.

The North American tour will start in New Westminster and end in Glenside

The Zombies released their new album, Different Game, on March 31, 2023. The album has been mildly successful, with the album rated as number 9 on the US Indie Current Albums chart.

The band has been on tour since the release of the album, starting with a tour in the UK, which ended on May 6. The North American tour will be the band's second tour to support their album. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

October 1, 2023 – New Westminster, British Columbia, at Massey Theatre

October 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Washington Hall

October 3, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Aladdin Theater

October 5, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at the Palace of Fine Arts

October 6, 2023 – Glendale, California, at Alex Theatre

October 7, 2023 – Solana Beach, California, at Belly Up Tavern

October 9, 2023 – Santa Fe, New Mexico, at Lensic Performing Arts Center

October 11, 2023 – Boulder, Colorado, at Boulder Theater

October 13, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota, at Fitzgerald Theater

October 14, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at South Milwaukee PAC

October 15, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Old Town School of Folk Music

October 17, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 18, 2023 – Royal Oak, Michigan, at Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 19, 2023 – Nashville, Indiana, at Brown County Music Center

October 20, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Ludlow Garage

October 22, 2023 – Northfield, Ohio, at MGM Northfield Park

October 24, 2023 – Alexandria, Virginia, at The Birchmere

October 26, 2023 – Beverly, Massachusetts, at The Cabot

October 27, 2023 – New York, New York, at Adler Hall at the NY Society of Ethical Culture

October 29, 2023 – Glenside, Pennsylvania, at Keswick Theatre

The Zombies was formed in 1961

The Zombies was formed as a collaboration between Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, and Hugh Grundy in 1961. The band released their first studio album, titled Begin Here in the UK and The Zombies in the US, in April 1965 and January 1965. The album peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The single from the album, She's Not There, peaked as a chart-topper on the Japanese and Kiwi singles charts as well as at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Canadian singles charts.

The band released their second studio album, Odessey and Oracle, on March 15, 1969. The album peaked at number 95 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band subsequently released several studio albums, most notably The Zombies and Beyond, which was released on June 6, 2008. The album peaked at number 43 on the UK album chart.

