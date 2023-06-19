Hozier "Unreal Unearth" UK and European tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Hozier has announced a new tour, titled "Unreal Unearth," which is scheduled to take place from November 26, 2023 to December 17, 2023. The tour is in support of the singer-songwriter's upcoming album, Unreal Unearth, which is set to be released on August 18, 2023.

The singer announced the musical trek, which will feature supporting performances by The Last Dinner Party, via a post on his official Instagram page on June 16, 2023. Tickets for the tour will be available from June 23 at 9:00 am local time and can be purchased from the official website of the singer. Ticket prices, however, have not been announced yet.

Hozier building momentum for upcoming album with tour, reveals dates and venues

Hozier is set to release his highly anticipated third studio album, Unreal Unearth, on August 18, 2023. In anticipation for the album, the singer has released a EP, Eat Your Young, as well as embarked on a year long tour, which comprises the newly announced Europe tour as well.

Joining the singer on the tour will be London based band The Last Dinner Party, who are on their first UK and Europe tour themselves.

The full list of dates and venues for the Hozier tour is given below:

June 25, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Queens Park

July 2, 2023 – Halifax, UK at Piece Hall

July 3, 2023 – Newcastle, UK at O2 City Hall

July 5, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl

July 6, 2023 – Cardiff, UK at Cardiff Castle

July 8, 2023 – Bournemouth, UK at O2 Academy

July 9, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

July 21, 2023 – London, UK Alexandra Palace Park

November 26, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

November 28, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

November 29, 2023 – Paris, France at Zenith

December 2, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Velodrome

December 3, 2023 – Vienna, Austria at Stadhalle

December 5, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthall,

December, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sportovni Hala Fortuna

December 7, 2023– Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

December 10, 2023 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

December 13, 2023– Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

December 15, 2023 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

December 17, 2023 –Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena

In brief, about Hozier and his music

Hozier is best known for his epynomously titled debut studio album, Hozier, which was released on September 19, 2014. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Irish album chart, at number 2 on the Belgian, Canadian, and Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 3 on the Australian, Kiwi, and UK album charts.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the singer elaborated on his upbringing, the music he would listen to, and how it influenced his musical taste, inspiration and upbringing. He highlighted the likes of Tom Waits and Nina Simone, who, he claimed, had a significant impact on his musical sensibilities.

"I would hear snippets of his (Tom Waits) darker stuff, Blood Money and the Black Rider, and just be fascinated. I was trying to get my head around what he was writing. I dove right into the black, icy water of his weirder stuff."

The singer continued:

"I think it all started with Nina Simone. When I was maybe seven or eight I used to listen to one of her albums every night before I went to sleep. For me her voice was everything."

Aside from his music, Hozier is also known for his activism. The singer is a member of the organization Home Sweet Home, which provides shelter to the homeless, alongside fellow Irish artists Saoirse Ronan and Glen Hansard. The singer is also known for his support for the Irish Abortion Referundum, as well as Black Lives Matter and the Palestinian cause.

Poll : 0 votes