Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Hozier is back with another tour this year, with his Unreal Unearth 2023 tour scheduled from September 9, 2023, to November 5, 2023, across North America.

The singer announced the tour in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 16. The Unreal Unearth 2023 tour supports his upcoming album, Unreal Unearth, scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.

Tickets are available from March 24, 2023, at 10 am CDT and will likely be priced around $227 plus processing fees. No presales are currently available. Tickets will be available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/hozier-tickets/artist.

Hozier building momentum with the Unreal Unearth 2023 tour

Alongside the announcement of the album support tour, Hozier also released his first new EP, Eat Your Young, on Friday, March 17. The three-song EP is the musician’s first release this year since his Spotify Singles release in 2019.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

September 9, 2023 - St. Louis, Missouri, at Saint Louis Music Park

September 12, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

September 14, 2023 - Sterling Heights, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

September 19, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

September 20, 2023 - Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

September 22, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts, at Leader Bank Pavilion

September 24, 2023 - Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 26, 2023 - Washington, DC, at The Anthem

September 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Mann Center

September 30, 2023 - New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

October 3, 2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater

October 5, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Ascend Amphitheater

October 11, 2023 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at The Criterion

October 13, 2023 - Durant, Oklahoma, at Choctaw Grand Theater

October 17, 2023 - Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Maverik Center

October 22, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

October 24, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State, at WAMU Theater

October 25, 2023 - Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

October 27, 2023 - San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 28, 2023 - Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Bowl

October 29, 2023 - San Diego, California, at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

November 1, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater

November 3, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan

November 4, 2023 - Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

More about Hozier and his music career

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne is an Irish singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with his debut album, Hozier, which peaked as the chart-topper on Irish charts and was positioned at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album's single, Cherry Wine, featured in the movie Wish I Was Here, directed by Zach Breff, while another track of the album, Take Me to Church, was shared by actor Stephen Fry, helping it go viral.

Following the success of his first album, Hozier released his third EP, Nina Cried Power, on September 7, 2018. The EP was Hozier's first collaboration with Mavis Staples, with the two working on the EP's title track.

The singer then released his second studio album, Wasteland, Baby!, which was a major success, peaking as the chart-topper on the Irish, UK, and US album charts, becoming the singer's first number-one album on the US music scene.

