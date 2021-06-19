Conor McGregor praises 'incredible' Irish artist Hozier after a billion streams

Conor McGregor has praised the ‘incredible’ Irish artist Hozier after his song Take Me To Church hit a billion streams on the music platform Spotify.

While he may have his fair share of critics, there’s no denying the national pride Conor McGregor has for his country. The people of Ireland likely have mixed views on McGregor given his many ups and downs over the years. However, his passion for the Irish still burns as bright as it did when he first stepped foot inside the UFC.

Conor McGregor - Irish born & bred

Hozier, 31, released Take Me To Church back in 2013 with the song becoming an instant hit. Now, all these years later, it has officially joined the ranks of Spotify’s Billions Club that recognizes songs streamed over one billion times. In doing so, Hozier has become the first and only Irish artist to enter the ranks of the Spotify greats.

Naturally, Conor McGregor is always going to respect and appreciate those who fly the flag for his nation.

“Incredible Irish Artist! @Hozier”

It’s by far the biggest song Hozier has ever released. While he’s still young in this business, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this song become the defining moment of his career.

Conor McGregor, in many ways, is attempting to do the same as Hozier - replicate his past success and build on it.

He’ll attempt to get back to another lightweight title shot next month when he clashes with Dustin Poirier for the third time in their UFC 264 trilogy fight.

Of course, one song isn’t enough in the eyes of many to motivate the masses. However, the above video of Conor McGregor training to Take Me To Church just shows the kind of influence it’s had on him.

The clip came in the wake of his win over Donald Cerrone last year and also served as a message of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, all eyes will be on the Irishman to see if he can reach the top of the mountain once more at 155 pounds.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Jack Cunningham