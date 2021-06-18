Conor McGregor abuses Dustin Poirier for wrestling tactics and claims he is 'ready to shine' at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has fired a shot at Dustin Poirier ahead of their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Taking to Twitter, McGregor sent a message to 'The Diamond' in reference to their second fight at UFC 257.

'Notorious' wrote that the first one to shoot is a dusty b***h, which refers to Poirier shooting for McGregor's legs and securing a takedown in the first round of their last bout.

Here's Conor McGregor's tweet, which also includes an image of a Las Vegas billboard featuring the former UFC double champion:

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

At UFC 257, Poirier successfully avenged his previous loss to Conor McGregor by finishing the latter via TKO in the second round. However, the first round of the fight was a closely contested one, with McGregor also having caught Poirier with multiple shots.

In the opening minutes, Poirier landed a successful takedown on McGregor after the two men appeared to seemingly trade on their feet. Eventually, it was Poirier's calf kick that caused damage to McGregor's leg in the second round and some crisp boxing from 'The Diamond' saw him get his hand raised.

Also Read: Did Conor McGregor lose to Dustin Poirier because of calf kicks alone, or was he out-struck on the feet?

Me and the magic man Raj V. Kill shots! #crumlin pic.twitter.com/cPb0WULEqr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 6, 2021

When will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier compete in the trilogy fight?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to make their octagon returns at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021. The pair fought earlier in the year at UFC 257 in a rematch from seven years ago when they collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178.

With the score being tied at 1-1, the trilogy was always bound to happen, and McGregor will aim to bounce back from a crucial loss. The winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3 is expected to receive the next title shot and is likely to face Charles Oliveira in what will be the newly crowned champion's first title defense.

For UFC 264, Dana White's organization will also make their big return to Las Vegas, Nevada, with a pay-per-view card and live audience for the first time in months. It is only fitting that the UFC resuming live audience attendance in Las Vegas is at an event headlined by their PPV king Conor McGregor.

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Avinash Tewari