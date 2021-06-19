Jan Blachowicz predicts the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Jan Blachowicz thinks Dustin Poirier will triumph over Conor McGregor in the UFC 264 trilogy fight on July 10. Poirier and McGregor have previously fought each other twice in their UFC careers. Eager to make his case for the UFC featherweight title, McGregor made a statement with a quick knockout win over Poirier in their first fight in 2014. However, it was Dustin Poirier who made steady improvements to his game and handed Conor McGregor his first knockout loss in their UFC 257 rematch this past January.

Conor McGregor is the biggest brand in the world of MMA and has ventured into other businesses after achieving double champ's status in the sport. Many experts and fellow fighters have attributed the Irishman's recent losses to his changed lifestyle and divided attention between fighting and other businesses. In a recent interview with James Lynch, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz voiced similar opinions.

Jan Blachowicz stated that he believes Conor Mcgregor to be a good fighter who has 'too much business' on his mind right now. He predicted that the trilogy fight will not be very different from the second fight that Poirier won by a second-round TKO. Jan Blachowicz said:

"Dustin Poirier. Same style like in the second fight, you know, last fight. because I think McGregor is a businessman. He's not a fighter. He's a fighter, a good fighter. But too much business in his head. That's why Dustin's gonna win this fight."

Conor McGregor promises to 'finish the job' against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

A lot has been made about Conor McGregor's motivation to compete against elite competition in recent times. However, The Notorious One is not willing to give in to any such speculation.

Irrespective of the outcome, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a fairly competitive rematch at UFC 257. Dustin Poirier proved to be a more evolved fighter between the two but McGregor had his own big moments in the fight and even won the first round on all three judges' scorecards. Poirier later admitted that he was seriously hurt by a McGregor combination in the first round.

The Irishman believes that with the right preparation he can get his revenge over Poirier. In a recent Instagram post, Conor McGregor vowed to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Historically, UFC trilogies have stuck to a particular pattern. Be it Miocic-Cormier, Cruz-Faber, or Velasquez-Dos Santos, the fighter who wins the second fight, wins the trilogy.

Do you think Conor McGregor can change the trend when he fights Dustin Poirier on July 10? Let us know in the comments!

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Prem Deshpande