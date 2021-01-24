Dustin Poirier admits Conor McGregor hurt him in their UFC 257 bout but didn't follow up to finish the fight

Dustin Poirier has admitted that Conor McGregor hurt him during their lightweight encounter in the main event of UFC 257. Poirier claims that some of the shots he took from McGregor stung him bad but since the Irishman didn't move in for the kill, he got away.

Not just got away, Poirier returned the favor and how. In the second round of their rematch at UFC 257, Poirier knocked out the man who is best known for putting people to sleep. Heading into the fight, McGregor had predicted a knockout win for himself inside 60 seconds but what transpired was something entirely different. Poirier has never lost a rematch in his entire career and now we know why.

It was going to be a striking battle from the get-go and that's exactly what it was. Although Poirier landed a good number of leg kicks in the first round, it was actually McGregor who was winning the battle with his fists.

According to Dustin Poirier, some of the shots that the Irishman landed with his famed left hand rocked him but McGregor couldn't finish the fight because he couldn't make the pressure count. The Diamond claimed that if McGregor had followed up on a few of the shots he hit Poirier with, the fight could have ended differently.

"He hurt me with the left hand. Nothing went, but he flashed me good. If he would have pressured and I would have gotten hit again, I think I would have been really hurt.”

Is Dustin Poirier the new king of the UFC lightweight division?

This is probably the biggest win in Dustin Poirier's career. He deserves to get another shot at the lightweight title after putting in years of hard work to get where he's at today. The loss against McGregor at UFC 178 in 2014 clearly affected Poirier but he waited for his time and when the time came, he let his fists do the talking.

It took a long time, but with Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and Conor McGregor defeated, it seems like there is a new king in the UFC lightweight division and it's none other than The Diamond.