"Grandma was a free-spirited woman": Nina Simone's granddaughter defends Chloe Bailey after her performance of "Feeling Good" leaves Twitter divided

Singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey recently performed a rendition of Nina Simone's iconic number “Feeling Good" on ABC’s “Soul of the Nation.” The special series celebrates the month of Juneteenth, a commemoration of the socio-political contributions of African-American legends.

Fans have been eager to watch Chloe Bailey’s version of "Feeling Good,” which also marks her first solo performance onstage. However, Chloe’s debut stint was met with a wave of mixed reactions from viewers across the globe.

Although most viewers appreciated Chloe Bailey for her vocals, the 22-year-old received many criticisms for the choreography. Many people called out the dance routine for being too risqué for the classic song.

Nina Simone's granddaughter defends Chloe Bailey’s performance

Following mass criticism of Chloe Bailey’s performance, Nina Simone's granddaughter, ReAnna Simone Kelly, came to the singer’s defense.

ReAnna shared that her grandmother was a “free-spirited women” who would have loved Chloe’s performance. She took to Twitter to share her opinion on Chloe Bailey’s version of "Feeling Good."

“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it.”

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

ReAnna also added that Nina Simone was “unapologetically herself” during her years. She even playfully mentioned that Nina would have performed the song Chloe’s way “if she could.”

Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself 😂😂 — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Legendary singer Nina Simone was known for her constant activism besides her historic songs. Nina was an advocate of women's empowerment and believed in the power of expression beyond the shackles of society.

Chloe Bailey’s “Feeling Good” performance leaves internet divided

Chloe Bailey has taken Twitter by storm after performing Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” onstage. With few criticizing the nature of her choreography and others coming to her defense, Chloe has left the internet divided.

Majority of viewers immediately took to Twitter to express that Chloe Bailey’s moves were too racy and “inappropriate” to match the classic song. Some even claimed that the singer “disrespected” Nina Simone’s legacy with her performance.

Chloe, girl... This wasn't appropriate for Nina Simone sis. Those vocals were 🔥but not that routine. #SoulofaNation pic.twitter.com/ITN26DECN5 — I wish U heaven🕊️💜❤️💗 (@blkjessrabbit) June 19, 2021

#ChloeBailey was a poor choice for the segment representing songs of the movement and after the tribute to Ms. Nina Simone. Disrespectful and vulgar. There are so many other singers that could have sung with dignity. — SKBlues (@pastorusk) June 19, 2021

Chloe Bailey is a whole embarrassment. How are you celebrating Blackness and freedom by acting like a low class whore on stage singing Nina Simone? Just disrespectful I fear. — Sophia Peazant (@SophiaPeazant) June 19, 2021

Now @ChloeBailey ion know if Nina was singing about twerking..... But go head on Chile pic.twitter.com/jy1jQ5qrKb — Persuasion 🥰💦 (@Stephen51509880) June 19, 2021

How the hell this girl manage to sexualize a freedom song #SoulofaNation #ChloeBailey misunderstood the assignment. 🤔😏 — Paulette’sDaughter (@Sarafina_2018) June 19, 2021

My problem with #ChloeBailey performance is that is was INAPPROPRIATE for the OCCASION. Regardless of how Nina would have felt about it. There's a time and a place for everything. Exact same thing at a different occasion and I wouldn't bat an eye but not for this. — 🌈 해바라기 (Sunflower)🌈 (@Haebaragi_night) June 19, 2021

I’m sorry #ChloeBailey just lowered the legacy of Nina Simone’s song and advocacy by turning it into a gyrating anthem. So disrespectful to the Black woman who used her voice to lift up our community. #SoulOfANation #juneteeth #NinaSimone — RK (@KittArt1) June 19, 2021

However, another group of viewers were quick to defend Chloe, including Nina Simone’s own granddaughter.

@ChloeBailey you did your THANG girl!! Period !!



Also, watch “What Happened Miss Simone” on Netflix if you want to learn more about grandma :)



Happy Juneteenth y’all!#ChloeBailey #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

#ChloeBailey 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 all I’m going to say is if you’re mad at her performance, it’s because you don’t understand that she is embodying her depiction of the “Feeling Good” lyrics. She is freely growing into her body and skin right before us and she’s embracing the woman she is! 🔥 — Rickesha LaFlare (@whoisblackjade) June 19, 2021

Oddly, I think Chloe Bailey's dance moves during her cover of Nina Simone's Feeling Good actually fit cause I always thought that this song carried a kind of sensual vibe to it, and Chloe's dancing actually makes me feel less awkward. I ain't mad, Nina would've liked it 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IxpIxChIuJ — ☿️ 𝖘𝖆𝖙𝖘𝖚𝖐𝖎 ☿ (@dotcombaby947) June 19, 2021

Y’all coming for Chloe Bailey becauseee….??? She very much cleared that assignment with 100%. Nina Simone would be prOUD😒 pic.twitter.com/JSxLrxfIGl — 𝒞𝓇𝑒𝓈𝒾𝓁𝒾𝒸𝑒 𝒞𝓇𝑒𝓂𝑒 (@cresilice) June 19, 2021

people did not pay attention to Nina Simone and it SHOWS. Nina was very sex positive and literally did photoshoots with her cooch out. I don’t think she’d be upset with Chloë Bailey twerking to Felling Good, a literal song about black joy. Miss girl was getting it — kady (@_SomeFandom_) June 19, 2021

Y'all MUST do some research on Nina Simone before saying Chloe Bailey didn't understand the assignment...Nina Simone was literally a free-spirited woman 😂😭



Go watch the documentary of Nina on Hulu, then tweet lol. — ✨🧘🏾‍♀️ Good Days 🤍 (@Its_Kennaa) June 19, 2021

I just want to show @ChloeBailey some love today, you are amazing and super talented and super loved 🤗don’t let the haters get to you. Keep shining and being unapologetically you ❤️ — 🪐her is cominggggg🥂 (@shadell1701) June 19, 2021

As netizens continue to debate Chloe Bailey’s rendition, it is yet to be seen if the singer will address the reactions and talk about her “Feeling Good” performance.

