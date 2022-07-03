"Abortion saved my life": Halsey opens up about miscarriage and pro-choice post Roe v Wade overturn

American singer Halsey opened up about having suffered three miscarriages before she was 24 and how one of their abortions saved their life.

In an opinion article in the news outlet Vogue and published on July 1, the 27-year-old star talked about their experience with abortion. The piece comes days after the American Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade ruling.

Beginning their piece, she wrote that even though she has had difficulty maintaining their pregnancy in the past, their stance on abortion has not changed.

“The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

She further noted the irony of getting pregnant easily but struggling to house the fetus. Talking about one of their life-threatening pregnancies, she revealed:

"One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

Halsey had "prepared for the worst" during their pregnancy with their current son

Halsey, who welcomed their first child, a son named Ender Ridley Aydin, with partner Alev Aydin on July 14, 2021, revealed that she rewrote her will and "prepared for the worst" during their third trimester following their bad experiences in the past.

“I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives.”

Halsey has been an advocate for reproductive rights for a very long time and has been chanting, "My body, my choice" in their concerts ever since the ruling by the Supreme Court of the reversal of Roe v. Wade came out on June 24.

During their first concert of their Love and Power tour, Halsey put out a video which talked about the importance of safe ways for abortions. In another concert, the Him & I crooner gave a powerful speech on the need to participate in political judgments on female reproductive rights.

Reacting to some walkouts from the concert post their speech, Halsey took to their Twitter handle to address the backlash.

h @halsey The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism. The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.

In a separate tweet, she said she loves doing what she does, and their fans should always expect the truth when she is on the stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far