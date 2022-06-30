"No door to hit them on the way out": Halsey slams fans for walking out of concert during abortion right speech

American singer-songwriter Halsey, who has been vocal of women’s rights, has called out attendees who left their concert while they were speaking against the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to a Twitter user, and Halsey’s fan Maria, some people from the audience who did not agree with the artist left the concert after their performance of the single Nightmare.

A fan with the Twitter handle Maria, tweeted:

"THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT."

Responding to the tweet, Halsey wrote:

"Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out."

What did Halsey say in their speech during the concert?

best of halsey @haIseylq #Phoenix



THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. :

jadessargent "...If you don't like it you can go home right now, I don't care, If you don't like it i don't know why you came to a Halsey concert..." #LoveandPowerTour THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN.jadessargent "...If you don't like it you can go home right now, I don't care, If you don't like it i don't know why you came to a Halsey concert..." #LoveandPowerTour #Phoenix THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. 🎥: jadessargent https://t.co/gAH0mrn656

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, Halsey, who is currently on tour, has been showing a slideshow highlighting the decision. The slide elaborates on the consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision, and a call to action for the audience to revolutionize.

Earlier this week, on June 27, the singer, during a concert in Arizona, said:

"Here in Arizona you guys gotta promise me that you are gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives. And if you don't like it, you can go home right now. I don't care."

They further added, saying:

"If you don't like it, I don't know why you would come to a Halsey concert because I've never tried to hide that this is how I feel."

Addressing the audience, the artist shouted "My body!" while the crowd said, "My choice" in response.

What message has Halsey added to their shows?

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade ruling, the snger has been sharing the following message on slides during their performance. The slides shared by the Closer singer read:

"On June 24th, 2022 The Supreme Court reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion.

The slide continues:

"Half of the states are expected to ban abortion. Some will prosecute those who seek abortion or aid those in seeking abortion. This catastrophic attack on bodily autonomy will only encourage more dangerous legislation, impacting vulnerable communities the most."

The slide concludes with the message:

"Don't wait for revolutionaries to change the world. Be the revolutionaries. No one is coming to do the work for us. The work is ours and we have to do it now."

Soon after the Supreme Court announced their decision on June 24, Halsey took to Twitter noting that they felt defeated after the Roe v. Wade ruling. They also noted that they have been advocating for reproductive rights for the longest time:

“I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I have a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.”

They further added:

“I know some of you look to my page for information or guidance but I need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts. I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise. I’m just defeated at the moment."

Earlier this year, when the artist kicked off their tour in West Palm Beach, Florida, the artist played a video that highlighted statistics and facts about the Roe v. Wade decision and the state of abortion rights in the country. The video was played during the intro of the artist’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track Nightmare. It concluded with the statistic that roughly one out of every three women will have an abortion during their lives.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far