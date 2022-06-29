“Might want to check abortion laws”: The View hosts slammed for luxurious Bahamas vacation following Roe v Wade overturn

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro are vacationing on the Caribbean island to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary. While the holiday is said to be in a $14K per night luxurious resort, users on Twitter are talking about the abortion laws in the Bahamas, where abortion is illegal. All of this came in light of the recent Roe v Wade overturn.
“Abortion is illegal in the Bahamas, The View chooses to vacation there.”: Twitter slams show hosts
Ahead of Roe v Wade overturning, The View hosts were vacationing in the Bahamas. Outraged fans voiced their opinions on how the ABC Show is hosting the reunion in the Bahamas, a place that outlaws abortion.
What amused the audience was that this was indeed the topic of conversation on the show, and ironically it was being shot at a place where abortion is illegal. One user tweeted:
“Abortion is illegal in the Bahamas. Don’t tell The View as they broadcast their show from there this week.”
People highlighted the point that the Bahamas has an even stricter law for abortion than the rest of the states where abortion is banned. One user calling attention to this stated:
“I heard ”The View” were in the Bahamas spewing hate about our country following the Constitution. Do those lunatics realize that the Bahamas have stricter abortion laws than we do?”
All this came to light when the show hosted an episode about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe V. Wade.
Twitter users also talked about The View hosts ‘showing off’ their money
Viewers are slamming the hosts for showing off their money while on vacation. While hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro are vacationing on the Caribbean island and spending thousands of dollars every day, Twitter users are highlighting the point they are just “flaunting their wealth.”
The hosts are staying in the Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, where the Oceanside six-bedroom villa at The Rosewood costs guests $14,358 per night. That’s not all. A one-bedroom oceanfront condo costs $2,577 per night, while a three-bedroom penthouse suite costs $12,358.
The show is being criticized on social media for how they boast about their luxurious, extravagant trip, while so many others are just struggling to make ends meet. One user commented:
“Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv.”
The View began the show’s broadcast in the Bahamas on Monday, June 27. More celebrities are expected to appear as guests on the show this week as the show celebrates its 25 years.