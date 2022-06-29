“Might want to check abortion laws”: The View hosts slammed for luxurious Bahamas vacation following Roe v Wade overturn

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro are vacationing on the Caribbean island to commemorate the show’s 25th anniversary. While the holiday is said to be in a $14K per night luxurious resort, users on Twitter are talking about the abortion laws in the Bahamas, where abortion is illegal. All of this came in light of the recent Roe v Wade overturn.

We're celebrating our 25th season in paradise in the Bahamas! Now THAT is how you get the party started!We're celebrating our 25th season in paradise in the Bahamas! #BahamasView Now THAT is how you get the party started! 🎉We're celebrating our 25th season in paradise in the Bahamas! #BahamasView https://t.co/5IEgdUa1Et

“Abortion is illegal in the Bahamas, The View chooses to vacation there.”: Twitter slams show hosts

Ahead of Roe v Wade overturning, The View hosts were vacationing in the Bahamas. Outraged fans voiced their opinions on how the ABC Show is hosting the reunion in the Bahamas, a place that outlaws abortion.

Lee @wahini51 @TheView might want to check abortion laws in The Bahamas! Just an an excuse for a few vacay? @TheView might want to check abortion laws in The Bahamas! Just an an excuse for a few vacay?

Who Wants to Tell the Ridiculous Ladies of 'The View' About the Bahamas? In the Bahamas women and their doctors can go to prison if they have an abortion. The View chooses to vacation there.Who Wants to Tell the Ridiculous Ladies of 'The View' About the Bahamas? pjmedia.com/news-and-polit… In the Bahamas women and their doctors can go to prison if they have an abortion. The View chooses to vacation there.Who Wants to Tell the Ridiculous Ladies of 'The View' About the Bahamas? pjmedia.com/news-and-polit…

Tony Moore @BoompsNC The View did their show from the Bahamas. Abortion in the Bahamas is ILLEGAL. The View did their show from the Bahamas. Abortion in the Bahamas is ILLEGAL. https://t.co/zLJnPZgvSa

What amused the audience was that this was indeed the topic of conversation on the show, and ironically it was being shot at a place where abortion is illegal. One user tweeted:

ᖇᗩᗪᗪƳ⚡️⚡️ @_RadicalReality Abortion is illegal in the Bahamas. Don’t tell The View as they broadcast their show from there this week. Abortion is illegal in the Bahamas. Don’t tell The View as they broadcast their show from there this week.

Bette @BetteisBack I find it rich AF that the cast from The View was spewing their garbage about the SCOTUS decision on Roe V Wade as they were filming their show in the Bahamas where ummmm, abortion is ILLEGAL. I find it rich AF that the cast from The View was spewing their garbage about the SCOTUS decision on Roe V Wade as they were filming their show in the Bahamas where ummmm, abortion is ILLEGAL.

People highlighted the point that the Bahamas has an even stricter law for abortion than the rest of the states where abortion is banned. One user calling attention to this stated:

World Wisdom @WorldWisdom4 I heard ”The View” were in the Bahamas spewing hate about our country following the Constitution



Do those lunatics realize that the Bahamas have stricter abortion laws than we do? 🙄 I heard ”The View” were in the Bahamas spewing hate about our country following the Constitution Do those lunatics realize that the Bahamas have stricter abortion laws than we do? 🙄

Scott @Sckedo “The View” is celebrating 25 years on the air this week in the Bahamas. Ironically abortion is punishable by 10 years in prison there. Buckets of irony for all to see. “The View” is celebrating 25 years on the air this week in the Bahamas. Ironically abortion is punishable by 10 years in prison there. Buckets of irony for all to see.

All this came to light when the show hosted an episode about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe V. Wade.

The View @TheView SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE: #TheView co-hosts react to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe V. Wade, the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. abcn.ws/3OkLfF0 SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE: #TheView co-hosts react to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe V. Wade, the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. abcn.ws/3OkLfF0 https://t.co/VyOeUvGOPq

Twitter users also talked about The View hosts ‘showing off’ their money

Viewers are slamming the hosts for showing off their money while on vacation. While hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro are vacationing on the Caribbean island and spending thousands of dollars every day, Twitter users are highlighting the point they are just “flaunting their wealth.”

The hosts are staying in the Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, where the Oceanside six-bedroom villa at The Rosewood costs guests $14,358 per night. That’s not all. A one-bedroom oceanfront condo costs $2,577 per night, while a three-bedroom penthouse suite costs $12,358.

The show is being criticized on social media for how they boast about their luxurious, extravagant trip, while so many others are just struggling to make ends meet. One user commented:

“Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv.”

Lisa @HercheLisa @TheView @ABCNetwork Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv. @TheView @ABCNetwork Awwww. How nice. Those who are struggling to put food on their tables and gas in their cars can see a vacation spot first hand on tv.

The View began the show’s broadcast in the Bahamas on Monday, June 27. More celebrities are expected to appear as guests on the show this week as the show celebrates its 25 years.

