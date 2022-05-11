What happened in the Sandals resort in Bahamas island? Mysterious deaths explored

An investigation is underway after three American tourists were discovered dead on Friday at a Bahamas Sandals resort. Sandals confirmed that the guests were staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma.

The Georgetown Police Station received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, reporting an unresponsive man in one of the resort's villas, according to the police statement.

Another man and a woman, who were also unresponsive, were discovered in another villa on the site while police were en route to the site.

A Department of State spokesperson said:

"We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have nothing further to add at this time."

All that is known of the the Sandals Resorts case

The Americans who died were identified as Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee. According to CNN, Vincent's wife, Donnis, 65, has been relocated from Nassau, Bahamas, to Kendall Hospital in Miami and is in good condition now.

Michael and Robbie Phillips were the owners of a travel agency based in Maryville, Tennessee, and had three children and six grandchildren.

Phillips' daughter, Caroline Phillips Fortenberry, said:

"Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope," she wrote. "We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly Father's presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends."

Vincent Paul Chiarella's son Austin revealed that the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in the Bahamas.

Austin Chiarella said:

"I am just so heartbroken right now, "My dad was everything to me."

Austin Chiarella said he spoke with his mother on Saturday morning, and she described how her legs and arms swelled up as she yelled for help from the floor of her villa.

According to Bahamian Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville, multiple guests at the sandals resort sought medical attention at a hospital for nausea and vomiting, who stated that all guests were treated and returned to the resort that night.

Darville stated that toxicology and blood tests had been used to investigate the incident by environmental health scientists, physicians, and others.

The resort was striving to "assist both the investigation and the guests' families in any way possible" but couldn't provide any more details "out of respect for our guests' privacy."

