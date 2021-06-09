Friends-Themed Cruise to set sail in 2022: From trivia games to costume contests, everything about the experimental getaway

"Friends: The Reunion", which was a reunion special of the iconic ‘90s TV show "Friends", opened to a positive response worldwide. If this was not satisfying enough, there is some good news for all the fans of "Friends".

Celebrity Equinox recently announced a cruise for 500 "Friends" fans to celebrate the popular TV show that has gained a huge fan base since its release.

The cruise is scheduled to set sail for a week on May 15, 2022 from Fort Lauderdale. The ship has many scheduled stops including the beautiful Key West, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel. The cruise will be organized by travel agency Fan World Travel. This would be a partial charter of the ship, so if 500 of the 1000 people onboard will book through them, they can enjoy a week of fun-filled "Friends" events.

Fares for Friends-themed cruise

The fares for the Friends-themed cruise are $1,648.66 per person for an inside stateroom and $3,048.66 for a Sky Suite with a balcony view of the ocean below. $1000 is the deposit rate per person for inside rooms, and ocean-view balcony cabins and suites are $1,500 per person. Travel insurance is recommended since these are nonrefundable tickets.

Also read: Didn't get enough of a 'Friends' fix from the reunion? How about a 'Friends'-themed cruise?

What’s so special about the Friends-themed cruise?

There will be Friends-themed costume contests. A bunch of Joeys would wear all of Chandler’s clothes. There will be trivia games and other surprise goodies. The description on the website says, “Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga-like Phoebe and dig like Ross.”

A "Friends"-themed cruise can be one of the best ways to meet other fans of the '90s sitcom and enjoy the ocean. Unfortunately none of the cast members will be present on the cruise. But there might be many references, parties, souvenirs and shenanigans to make it feel like they are on board.

The cast of "Friends" has been in the news for the last few weeks since "Friends: The Reunion" premiered on HBO Max. "Friends: The Reunion" brought back a lot of memories for the star cast and its fans. In an interview with "People", Matthew Perry said:

“It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny. They didn’t make timely jokes. They didn’t make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people - the people are going to come back time and time again and watch that.”

Another co-star, Matt LeBlanc, said:

"It's funny when they do get together. It feels like time has not passed away. They pick up right from where they left off."

"Friends: The Reunion" premiered on 27th May 2021 on HBO Max. It is hosted by James Corden. "Friends: The Reunion" was initially set to premiere on May 27th, 2020 on HBO Max along with 236 episodes of the original series.

Also read: 'Friends' Cruise to Set Sail on Celebrity in May 2022

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin