The upcoming Australian concerts 2024: Everything we know so far

2024 has a number of confirmed Australian concerts, with more to be announced in the future. The first four months of the year will see a number of artists, with dates scheduled from January 2, 2024, to April 4, 2024, in venues across the country. Those performing at the confirmed 2024 Australian concerts include Pink, Judy Collins, Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls, among others.

While the dates have not been confirmed, Depeche Mode has been considering a 2024 tour, which will also include dates in Australia, and possibly the wider Oceania region as well.

Blink 182, Mclusky, and more to perform at Australian concerts in 2024

The first confirmed Australian tour in 2024 in will be by the Welsh post-hardcore group Mclusky. Tickets for the same can be availed at https://www.handsometours.com/tours/mclusky-4. They are priced at $60.

The list of dates for the concert is as follows:

January 2, 2023 - Melbourne, at Corner Hotel

January 3, 2023 - Melbourne, at Corner Hotel

Januar 5, 2023 - Adelaide at Lion Arts Factory

January 6, 2023 - Sydney at Oxford Art Factory

January 7, 2023 - Brisbane at The Zoo

January 9, 2023 - Perth at Milk Bar

Mclusky will be followed by the punk band Blink 182 with their Australian tour in February. Tickets for the tour are currently available on https://www.theticketmerchant.com.au/concert-tickets/blink-182-tickets.

They are priced at $169 plus processing fees. Ticket dates and venues are given below:

February 8, 2024 - Perth at RAC Arena

February 9, 2024 - Perth at RAC Arena

February 11, 2024 - Adelaide at Adelaide Entertainment Center

February 13, 2024 - Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena

February 14, 2024 - Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena

February 16, 2024 - Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena

February 17, 2024 - Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena

February 19, 2024 - Brisbane at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 20, 2024 - Brisbane at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 21, 2024 - Brisbane at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 23, 2024 - Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena

February 24, 2024 - Sydney at Qudos Bank Arena

February 26, 2024 - Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena

February 27, 2024 - Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena

After Blink 182, the next confirmed Australian tour is by Pink, who will be visiting the country on her Stadium tour. Tickets for the tour will be available on Live Nation. The full list of dates and venues are as follows:

February 9, 2024, Sydney, New South Wales, at Allianz Stadium

February 13, 2024, Newcastle, New South Wales, at McDonald Jones Stadium

February 16, 2024, Brisbane, Queensland, at Suncorp Stadium

February 20, 2024, Gold Coast, Queensland, at Metricon Stadium

February 23, 2024, Melbourne, Victoria, at Marvel Stadium

February 27, 2024, Adelaide, South Australia, at Adelaide Oval

March 1, 2027, Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium

More confirmed Australian tours in 2024

In March 2024, Elvis Costello and the Imposters will headline their own Australian tour. While the original tour was scheduled to be held in 2023, the tour was rescheduled due to Costello's Covid-19 illness.

Judy Collins will also be embarking on her tour of Australia in 2024. She was originally meant to perform in 2023, but her Grammy Awards committments resulted in the postpontment of the tour.

Last but not the least, Royale With Cheese, a 90s rock cover band, will play has confirmed a show in Melbourne in March 2024, while Russian rap legend Oxxxymiron is set to tour Australia for the first time next year as well.

