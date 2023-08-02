Jawbreaker 2023 US tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

Jawbreaker has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 3, 2023 to September 25, 2023 in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in anticipation of a fifth studio album from the band and will be the band's first US tour in years.

The band announced the new tour, which will also feature performances by Joyce Manor and Grumpster, via a post on their official Instagram page, revealing the dates and venues as well.

Presale for the tour is currently underway at Live Nation. Presale tickets are priced at between $125 and $250 plus processing fees. Local Presale can be accessed with the code EQUALIZED. Citicard Presale can be accessed via the code Citi BINs.

Meanwhile, general tickets will be available from August 4, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of yet, but they can be purchased via Ticketmaster when made available for purchase.

Jawbreaker to bring Joyce Manor on tour, dates and venues revealed

Jawbreaker will be joined on their US tour by California based punk rock band Joyce Manor, who are best known for their third studio album, Never Hungover Again, which was released on July 22, 2014. The album was successful in the indie and alternative US album charts.

Also present on the tour will be the band Grumpster. The full list of dates and venues for the Jawbreaker US tour is given below:

September 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Bumbershoot Festival

September 9, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at 1234Fest at The JunkYard

September 12, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

September 14, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theater

September 15, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

September 16, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

September 19, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

September 20, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 22, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 23, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey at 1234Fest at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

September 25, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

In brief, about Jawbreaker and their music career

The band was formed as a collaboration between Blake Schwarzenbach, Chris Bauermeister, and Adam Pfahler. Schwarzenbach and Pfahler had been friends since high school. The band is considered a cult legacy of the emo and punk genres, with their unique lyrical sensibility that mixes poetry with the exploration of social issues at the personal level.

The band released their debut studio album, Unfun, in May 1990. The album failed to chart, and was later dismissed by the band themselves as an immature effort that lacked cohesion and polish. The band subsequently released two other albums, both of which also failed to chart.

The band achieved commercial breakthrough with their fourth and final studio album, Dear You, which was released on September 12, 1995. The album peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Heatseekers album charts.