Is Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour back to the United States for another leg? Viral Social media claim explored

Taylor Swift embarked on The Eras tour on March 17, 2023 with a show in the Glendale, Arizona and currently the tour is set to end on August 24, 2024 with a performance in London, UK. The tour has sold a million tickets so far, but due to repeated crashes of Ticketmaster, as well as price scalping, many fans were unable to procure tickets for the US leg of the tour.

Now, a new speculation has emerged on social media, particularly the Twitter handle, #deuxmoi that the pop singer might extend the tour even further and provide a second US tour leg, raising the hopes of Swifties across the country:

deuxmoi @deuxmoiworld A list singer will be doing a second US leg of her very popular tour

Taylor Swift second US tour leg speculation generates fan reactions

The original tweet does not explicitly state that the tour will be Taylor Swift's and there are other A-lister singers on tour currently, including Beyonce with her Rennaissance tour, which is leading the race in both sales and popularity against the Eras tour.

However, Swifties have pounced upon the announcement, with many taking to Twitter to respond to the original tweet with the claim that said A lister is indeed Taylor Swift and no other. Notably, so far, no other fandom has come forward to claim their singer is the aforementioned A lister singer.

Some fans argued that those Swifties who have not been able to see the first US tour leg should be given the chance to watch the tour, if the speculations are true. Others pointed out a second US tour leg would be logical given the Ticketmaster ticketing debacle that plagued the first tour. Some fans simply requested for another tour as they had been unable to get tickets.

Liandra Watson @liandrawatson Here’s something for y’all. If the rumored second leg of the US tour ends up being true, how about we let the swifties who haven’t gotten to see a show go instead of you going for the 3rd time? Not trying to be mean but let’s let everyone see #TaylorSwift ErasTour #TaylorSwift

Nicole Lavender @NicoleLavender Taylor swift. Pls tour a second leg this fall. I want full close up experience

Samantha Prieb @Sammie3086 Word on the street is Taylor Swift will be doing a second leg of her tour in the US. I will find a way to go to one of those locations

Swiftie @Swiftiestan04 @TS13ontour I don’t think it’s possible for Taylor Swift to keep constantly touring at the speed she is, she needs to rest before she becomes Ill, I feel like if she does a second leg she would have a break after the European leg and then 1/2

Tay 🖤 @xo_tbbby I’m telling you RIGHT NOW if Taylor Swift does a SECOND US LEG OF THE TOUR. I WILL SELL MY LIFE, MY SOUL, WHATEVER I HAVE TO SEE HER AGAIN

gracie 🦷 @juliensbakers taylor swifts second leg rumor says two stl shows. its just a rumor its just a rumor its just a rumor. IM NOT DELUSIONAL.

Hope✨ @Swift_Bombshell If Taylor Alison Swift does a second leg of the U.S Tour I simply will not survive

Makayla 🧚🏻‍♀️🐥 @makayla_bbtg if taylor swift does a second us leg i’ll be a fan again im so fake

melly ISO Gelsenkirchen n2/n3 🎀 @ManalSk_ @Cat1212_ taylor would 99% go for a second us leg specially after all the sh$t TM pulled so why wouldn’t you want ppl to beg her for that? yk damn well this isn’t like any tour of hers and every taylor swift fan should have the chance to attend it

More about Taylor Swift and her music career

The singer released her epynomously titled debut studio album, Taylor Swift, on October 24, 2006. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The success of the album was due to the teenage country music listeners, for whom the then 15 year old Taylor Swift was a relatable singer-songwriter.

The singer released her second studio album, Fearless, on November 11, 2008. The album continued the singer's chart success, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian and Kiwi album charts respectively. The album also remains her highest grossing album till date, with an RIAA certification of Diamond, representing more than 10 million copies sold.

The singer remained in the country music genre for another album, before releasing her transformational fourth studio album, Red, which transitioned her to mainstream pop music. On October 22, 2012, the album reached the top position on various charts, including the Billboard 200, Australian, Canadian, Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts.

The singer's most recent studio album, "Midnights," was released on October 21, 2022, and it also topped the charts in several major markets. However, on the Oricon album chart, it peaked at number 7.