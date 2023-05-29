Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross set to score the upcoming ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ros have been selected to score the soundtrack for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

This will be the duo's latest in a long line of collaborations, having first worked together while scoring the soundtrack of the 2010 David Fincher film The Social Network.

The scoring of the film by the duo, who recently scored the soundtrack of the Luca Guadagnino directed film Bones and All, was first revealed by Tony Hawk during a segment of his podcast, Hawk vs Wolf :

The reveal by Tony Hawk was quickly confirmed by the film's director on Twitter, who stated that he loved the score by the duo.

Jeff Rowe @Roweyourboatz DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (‘The Social Network’, ‘Soul’) will compose the score for ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’.(Source: bit.ly/3IOUIDJ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (‘The Social Network’, ‘Soul’) will compose the score for ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’.(Source: bit.ly/3IOUIDJ) https://t.co/GfrKw6lEx9 Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much twitter.com/discussingfilm… Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross work on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater inspired soundtrack

The latest film in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is a computer animated superhero film, and the seventh film since the original 1990 film.

According to the film's synopsis, the film follows the titular mutant turtles as they attempt to gain acceptance in human society as normal teenagers with the help of their human friend April O'Neil, only to be faced with an army of mutants raised against them.

In an exclusive interview with the ComicBook website, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, Seth Rogen revealed more details about the music of the film and its relation with Tony Hawk:

"They do skate, actually. "They do skate, actually," Rogen teased about the new Turtles. "What's funny is we were having a call with the music supervisor because we were pretty far along on and there's a lot of music in it and they're like 'The music doesn't go together...It goes together but in a weird way like how would you describe it?"

The producer continued, elaborating that the director, Jeff Rowe, actually described the music to be what one would be able to hear while playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, with random acts fitting together perfectly:

"It kind of has that same energy and spirit. But it really it actually it's like very similar and there are literally some songs that are from like the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. It's amazing it's really cool, and it's fully animated and it comes out in August and it's incredible. I'm really psyched about it."

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross continue their collaborative streak

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor have a long history of collaborating together and the animated film is only the latest in their collaboration.

After their first collaboration on the film The Social Network, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross collaborated again with David Fincher on the American adaption of Stieg Larson's first novel, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

After the 2011 film, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross worked with Fincher again on two other films, 2014's Gone Girl and 2020 Netflix production Mank, with a third, The Killer collaboration on the way.

Aside from their work with Fincher, the duo is known for scoring the soundtrack of the Pixar film Soul, which won Trent Reznor a Golden Globe award as well an Academy Award.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have also worked on the Fisher Stevens directed climate change documentary Before the Flood, which was released on 2016. They are also known for scoring the soundtrack of the HBO miniseries Watchmen.

Poll : 0 votes