Who is Trent Reznor? Elon Musk Twitter controversy explained as latter labels Oscar winner a 'crybaby'

American musician Trent Reznor has quit Twitter following Elon Musk's take over the social media platform.

In an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on November 19, 2022, the 57-year-old star revealed the reason behind his exit. He also slammed Musk for creating a toxic social media environment. He said:

“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything."

The musician added that even without Musk's involvement in the social media platform, he believed that it had become toxic. He noted that he needed to tune out for his mental health as he didn't "feel good" being on Twitter anymore.

Trent Reznor has won multiple awards including two Academy Awards

Born on May 17, 1965, Trent Reznor is a musician-composer and the frontman of rock band Nine Inch Nails. Along with his partner Atticus Ross, he has received several prestigious awards over the years for background scores. These included two Academy Awards (for Soul and The Social Network), the Primetime Emmy Award (for Watchmen), and the BAFTA Award (for Soul).

His band, Nine Inch Nails, rose to prominence in the 90s with hits like Closer, Hurt, and Head Like a Hole topping the charts. Additionally, their albums including The Downward Spiral (1994) and The Fragile (1999) also topped charts.

Aside from being nominated several times for the Grammys, Nine Inch Nails won the Best Metal Performance award for their songs Wish and Happiness in Slavery, in 1992 and 1996.

Elon Musk mocked Trent Reznor's exit from Twitter

On November 21, 2022, Elon Musk publicly mocked Trent Reznor while responding to one of the Twitter users.

Catturd ™ @catturd2



48 hours since Breaking ...48 hours since @elonmusk reinstated President Trump's Twitter account and the world still hasn't ended. Breaking ...48 hours since @elonmusk reinstated President Trump's Twitter account and the world still hasn't ended.

A username @Catturd2 hailed Musk's decision to reinstate former president Donald Trump's Twitter account after the new CEO conducted a poll for the same.

The user tweeted that Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account and that the "world still hasn't ended."

Following this, Musk mocked Trent Reznor and called the latter a "crybaby."

Elon Musk @elonmusk @catturd2 And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣 @catturd2 And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣

As of writing, the tweet garnered 101,600 likes and over 6,000 retweets.

Ever since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal and took over Twitter, he has made several changes to the workforce and norms of the social media platform. Following his takeover, Musk also fired top executives from Twitter and gave an ultimatum to employees to sign up for "Twitter 2.0" with long hours or leave with three months of severance money.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time Reznor has quit the micro-blogging platform. He did so in 2009, stating that he wasn't impressed with the platform's way of blocking aggressive tweets because it would still be available for public view.

According to Pitchfork, he had said that it "depresses" him to think that his art and work attracts "this kind of scum." He added:

“If that was your intention, you trolling, cowardly pigs – you’ve succeeded.”

Trent Reznor is not the only personality that has bid farewell to Twitter since Musk's takeover. Other famous celebrities include Jack White, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, and Gigi Hadid, among others.

Poll : 0 votes