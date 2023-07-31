American rapper Travis Scott was not able to perform at the Giza Pyramids as part of his originally planned world tour due to what was labeled as complex production issues in the official announcement. However, fans of the singer still celebrated the release of his latest studio album, UTOPIA, at the pyramids on Friday, July 28, as seen in a viral video.

In the said video, fans can be seen chanting the lyrics of No Bystanders from the new album, and dancing to the its tune, illuminated by the flashlights of their smartphones.

Travis Scott's Egypt concert was canceled reportedly due to logistics issues

The cancelation of the concert was first hinted about after reports emerged that the Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professionals were concerned about security at the event, as well as aspects of the performance that potentially contradicted Egyptian cultural sensibilities.

The organizer of the event, Live Nation, initially released a statement dismissing the cancellation concerns regarding the concert, stating that it was going ahead with the event.

This was quickly upturned by the decision of the syndicate, who released a general press statement explaining their decision to uphold the cancelation of the concert, stating:

"The decision of the union to cancel Travis Scott’s concert is a right to the syndicate because it is responsible for this matter. The union is strong, and we feared for our fans that any error might occur at the concert. The union must stand by the Egyptian people and the audience of the ceremony and the union must express its opinion with all courage."

The concert cancelation was also followed by the establishment of a new information center unit by the syndicate, with the explicit purpose of scrutinising future international performers before they are invited to perform in the country.

More about Travis Scott and his music career

Jacques Bermon Webster II, better known professionally as Travis Scott, began his career as part of a duo alongside Chris Halloway that was called The Graduates. Subsequently, the singer became part of The Classmates alongside OG Chess.

Scott was subsequently forced to live in rough conditions after his parents kicked him out, during which he lived and recorded from a friend's couch. His efforts eventually led to a contract with Grand Hustle Records, with distribution from Epic Records.

The singer released his debut commercial studio album, Rodeo, on September 4, 2015. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at the top 10 on several major album charts, and selling more than 110,000 copies in the US alone.

Following the album's success, Travis Scott achieved major commercial success with his third studio album, Astroworld, which was released on August 3, 2018. The album peaked as a chart topper on all major charts and remains the singer's most successful album, certified as platinum selling record in several countries.