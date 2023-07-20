Was Travis Scott’s Utopia concert in Egypt canceled? Live Nation issues statement denying claims 

Travis Scott is supposed to perform at the Pyramid of Giza on July 28, 2023, as part of his Utopia concert series. However, recent reports seemed to indicate that the concert had been canceled by the Musicians Syndicate, the licensing body for live performances in the country.

Now, Live Nation has issued an exclusive statement to Billboard magazine, confirming that the concert has not been canceled will indeed take place at its scheduled time:

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!”

Travis Scott's concert cancelation was first announced by The Egyptian Syndicate for Musical Professions

Yahoo news reported that a statement about Scott's concert cancelation was released by Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, on behalf of The Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professions.

The statement read as follows:

"Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians Syndicate...emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts."

The also cited the importance of social media feedback as a key element in the now-disproven cancelation.

"After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

The statement, originally carried by Egypt Today, was run by other publications in Egypt and elsewhere, resulting in the cancelation claims. The controversial rapper's concerts have previously also been under scrutiny.

This was in response to the events of Astroworld Festival 2021, where a stampede claimed the lives of 10 people.

More about Travis Scott and his music career

Travis Scott released his debut studio album, Rodeo, on September 4, 2015. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 5 on the Canadian album chart. The album also peaked at number 22 on the Kiwi and UK album chart.

Following the success of his debut album, the rapper released his second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, on September 2, 2016. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 and Australian album charts.

Travis Scott's next project was a collaboration with Quavo, under the name Huncho Jack. The duo released the album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, on December 21, 2017. It peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The rapper released his third studio album, Astroworld, on August 3, 2018. The album was a major success and also won the Album Of The Year award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The rapper worked alongside JackBoys to release the compilation album, JackBoys, on December 27, 2019. The album was a chart topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts.

Given the conflicting statements by LiveNation and the Egyptian Syndicate, the status of the upcoming concert continues to remain uncertain as of now.