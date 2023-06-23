Why did Gorillaz cancel Getaway Shows in the US? Details explored as ticket holders receive apology emails

Gorillaz were scheduled to perform a series of shows in September 2023 in venues across the US mainland. However, due to a set of unforseen circumstances causing a scheduling conflict, the band was forced to cancel the shows.

The cancellation of the shows was announced via email to the band's supporters, with Gorillaz stating that they were deeply disappointed that the performance could not go on.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Dela 📻 @delajetset Gorillaz cancelled their concerts. I got my email….It was going to be my first one 🥲 Gorillaz cancelled their concerts. I got my email….It was going to be my first one 🥲 https://t.co/5JAuKjOHw3

Tickets for the cancelled shows will be automatically refunded to the fans who purchased them within 30 days, according to the announcement by Ticketmaster Fan Support.

Fans react with disappointment at the cancellation by Gorillaz

Gorillaz's upcoming US tour, named The Getaway, was in support of the band’s latest album, Cracker Island. The band's eighth and most recent album came out earlier this year, on February 24. The tour was scheduled from September 10 to 19, with shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston. Artists like Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf were all set to open for the band on tour.

Fans of the virtual band were disappointed by the announcement, with many taking to social media to express their feelings. Some poured out their heartbreak at the news. Others expressed their umbrage at the cancellation, with many having awaited a Gorillaz show within their reach for some time. Some went on to express that the tickets were expensive and should be refunded as soon as possible.

Molo🦋🦴✨ Vtuber @MoffLotus Gorillaz cancelled their concert brb crying Gorillaz cancelled their concert brb crying

👿Doom Guy Flamie🔥 @LAFLAME_21 Gorillaz cancelled the show I was going to go to in September. I’m lowkey pissed Gorillaz cancelled the show I was going to go to in September. I’m lowkey pissed https://t.co/aY8mSbeWGr

DIGITALid @DIGITALidTWEETS Bummer. #Gorillaz tour cancelled. Hope I get my refund soon because those tickets were $$$$$$ Bummer. #Gorillaz tour cancelled. Hope I get my refund soon because those tickets were $$$$$$

Tracing Gorillaz and their music career

Gorillaz is an English virtual band, i.e., the band members appear as animated characters, that was formed by singer-songwriter Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett.

The idea for the band came as a response to MTV and what the duo perceived to be its lack of critical substance, as the duo explained in an exclusive interview with Neil Gaiman for Wired:

"We were flatmates. One day, we were home watching MTV with our eyes just kind of glazed. Because if you watch MTV for too long, it's a bit like hell - there's nothing of substance there. So we got this idea for a cartoon band, something that would be a comment on that."

The band released their eponymously titled debut studio album, Gorillaz, on March 26, 2000. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 3 on the UK, Australian, and German album charts.

Following the success of their debut studio album, the band released their second studio album, Demon Days, on May 11, 2005. The album was the band's first chart topper, topping the charts in the UK, France, and Switzerland, respectively.

The band released their third studio album, Plastic Beach, on March 3, 2010. The album continued the band's success streak, peaking as a chart topper in the Australian and Austrian album charts. The album also peaked at number 2 on the UK, French, Swiss, and Billboard 200 album charts.

The band released their fourth studio album, The Fall, on December 25, 2010. The album was not as successful as the band's previous efforts, peaking at number 12 on the UK album chart.

The band came back strong with their fifth studio album, Humanz, which was released on April 28, 2017, seven years after the last album. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Austrian and Swiss album charts.

The band released their sixth studio album, The Now Now, on June 29, 2018. The album was not as successful as the previous album and peaked at number 4 on the Australian, Canadian, Irish, and Billboard 200 album charts.

Poll : 0 votes