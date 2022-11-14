MTV EMA 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, BTS and more take top honors

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) was held on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. This year's EMA was co-hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, and was broadcast live on MTV in over 70 countries.

The Award show featured performances from several bands, DJs, and musicians, including David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Muse, Stormzy, Tate McRae, One Republic, and Gorrillaz, among others. It also featured a performance by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra in support of the recents events in Ukraine.

Leading the nominations at the MTV EMA was Harry Styles with seven nominations in seven categories, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video, among others. Additionally, Nicki Minaj and Rosalia received awards in the maximum categories were, with five wins each.

Among the big winners at the MTV EMA was Taylor Swift, who won maximum awards in six categories, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

Moreover, this year's MTV EMA saw several K-pop artists bagging notable wins. This included BLACKPINK, their member Lisa, BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT. Check out the full list of the winners below.

MTV EMA 2022 full list of winners and nominations

Best Song:

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl & Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles – As It Was

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Rosalía – Despechá

Best Video:

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) Blackpink – Pink Venom

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best Artist:

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Best Collaboration:

WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito

Tiësto, Ava Max - The Motto

Best Live:

WINNER: Harry Styles

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop:

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Best New:

WINNER: Seventeen

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop:

WINNER: Lisa

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin:

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Electronic:

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop:

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock:

WINNER: Muse

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative:

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B:

WINNER: Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video:

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Foo Fighters - Studio 666

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good:

WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - Unholy

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - 2step

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Latto - P*ssy

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Stromae - Fils de joie

Biggest Fans:

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best PUSH:

WINNER: Seventeen

Nessa Barrett

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance:

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

The MTV EMA awards will be available for viewing from November 14 globally on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

