MTV EMA 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, BTS and more take top honors

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) was held on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. This year's EMA was co-hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, and was broadcast live on MTV in over 70 countries.
The Award show featured performances from several bands, DJs, and musicians, including David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Muse, Stormzy, Tate McRae, One Republic, and Gorrillaz, among others. It also featured a performance by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra in support of the recents events in Ukraine.
Leading the nominations at the MTV EMA was Harry Styles with seven nominations in seven categories, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video, among others. Additionally, Nicki Minaj and Rosalia received awards in the maximum categories were, with five wins each.
Among the big winners at the MTV EMA was Taylor Swift, who won maximum awards in six categories, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).
Moreover, this year's MTV EMA saw several K-pop artists bagging notable wins. This included BLACKPINK, their member Lisa, BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT. Check out the full list of the winners below.
MTV EMA 2022 full list of winners and nominations
Best Song:
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl & Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Jack Harlow – First Class
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Rosalía – Despechá
Best Video:
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
- Blackpink – Pink Venom
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best Artist:
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- Rosalía
Best Collaboration:
- WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
- Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito
- Tiësto, Ava Max - The Motto
Best Live:
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- The Weeknd
Best Pop:
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
Best New:
- WINNER: Seventeen
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Stephen Sanchez
- Tems
Best K-Pop:
- WINNER: Lisa
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Itzy
- Seventeen
- Twice
Best Latin:
- WINNER: Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- J Balvin
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Electronic:
- WINNER: David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tiësto
Best Hip Hop:
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock:
- WINNER: Muse
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best Alternative:
- WINNER: Gorillaz
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- Yungblud
Best R&B:
- WINNER: Chlöe
- Givēon
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Best Longform Video:
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
- Foo Fighters - Studio 666
- Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
- Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
- Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Video For Good:
- WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - Unholy
- Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - 2step
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Latto - P*ssy
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Stromae - Fils de joie
Biggest Fans:
- WINNER: BTS
- Blackpink
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Best PUSH:
- WINNER: Seventeen
- Nessa Barrett
- Mae Muller
- Gayle
- Shenseea
- Omar Apollo
- Wet Leg
- Muni Long
- Doechii
- Saucy Santana
- Stephen Sanchez
- JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance:
- WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
The MTV EMA awards will be available for viewing from November 14 globally on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.