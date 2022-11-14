Create

MTV EMA 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, BTS and more take top honors

By Yasmin Ahmed
Modified Nov 14, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Taylor Swift won the maximum awards at the MTV EMA this year. (Images via Getty)
Taylor Swift won the maximum awards at the MTV EMA this year. (Images via Getty)

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) was held on November 13 at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. This year's EMA was co-hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, and was broadcast live on MTV in over 70 countries.

The Award show featured performances from several bands, DJs, and musicians, including David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Muse, Stormzy, Tate McRae, One Republic, and Gorrillaz, among others. It also featured a performance by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra in support of the recents events in Ukraine.

.@tatemcrae returned to the #MTVEMA stage this year, and she was all we wanna be so bad ❣️ https://t.co/ltw4oVgis9

Leading the nominations at the MTV EMA was Harry Styles with seven nominations in seven categories, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video, among others. Additionally, Nicki Minaj and Rosalia received awards in the maximum categories were, with five wins each.

Among the big winners at the MTV EMA was Taylor Swift, who won maximum awards in six categories, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

.@taylorswift13's #MTVEMA wins:⭐️ Best Video⭐️ Best Artist⭐️ Best Pop⭐️ Best Longform Video https://t.co/ZJKzmxJuAO

Moreover, this year's MTV EMA saw several K-pop artists bagging notable wins. This included BLACKPINK, their member Lisa, BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT. Check out the full list of the winners below.

MTV EMA 2022 full list of winners and nominations

Best Song:

  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl & Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Jack Harlow – First Class
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Rosalía – Despechá

Best Video:

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
  • Blackpink – Pink Venom
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best Artist:

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Harry Styles
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Rosalía

Best Collaboration:

  • WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
  • Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
  • Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
  • Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito
  • Tiësto, Ava Max - The Motto

Best Live:

  • WINNER: Harry Styles
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • The Weeknd

Best Pop:

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Lizzo

Best New:

  • WINNER: Seventeen
  • Baby Keem
  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Tems

Best K-Pop:

  • WINNER: Lisa
  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Itzy
  • Seventeen
  • Twice

Best Latin:

  • WINNER: Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • J Balvin
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Best Electronic:

  • WINNER: David Guetta
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • DJ Snake
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tiësto

Best Hip Hop:

  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock:

  • WINNER: Muse
  • Foo Fighters
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

Best Alternative:

  • WINNER: Gorillaz
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Tame Impala
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Yungblud

Best R&B:

  • WINNER: Chlöe
  • Givēon
  • H.E.R.
  • Khalid
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Best Longform Video:

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
  • Foo Fighters - Studio 666
  • Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  • Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
  • Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good:

  • WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - Unholy
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - 2step
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Latto - P*ssy
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Stromae - Fils de joie

Biggest Fans:

  • WINNER: BTS
  • Blackpink
  • Harry Styles
  • Lady Gaga
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Taylor Swift

Best PUSH:

  • WINNER: Seventeen
  • Nessa Barrett
  • Mae Muller
  • Gayle
  • Shenseea
  • Omar Apollo
  • Wet Leg
  • Muni Long
  • Doechii
  • Saucy Santana
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance:

  • WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
  • BTS | Minecraft
  • Charli XCX | Roblox
  • Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
  • Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

The MTV EMA awards will be available for viewing from November 14 globally on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Quick Links

Edited by Priya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...