Travis Scott and Kanye West are back in the news together. On July 28, 2023, Travis Scott released his new album, UTOPIA. The album has drawn a fair share of attention not only for its own production values but also due to its intense similarity to another project, Kanye West's 2013 album Yeezus.

While Scott's work maintains its originality at its core, the undeniable connection between his newly released album and West's project was quickly picked up by fans of the two singers, who took to social media to comment on it. One tweeted:

Travis Scott and Kanye West used the same producers

The similarities between Travis Scott's new album and Kanye West's old project start at the production level. Throughout the years, both singers have used Mike Dean as the main producer for their projects. Dean is also known for producing works by Beyonce Knowles-Carter, a collaborator on Scott's album. Both singers also have production credits in each other's projects.

Further lending to the similarity of the two projects is that Scott sampled Kanye West-produced tracks in his album, such as Pusha-T's 2013 single Numbers on the Board, as well as works from West's 2020 Donda Sessions. However, the latter influence remains unconfirmed at present.

The similarities also come from the flow of Scott's album and its lyrics, which closely mimic that of Kanye. These similarities have resulted in fan excitement, many of whom wasted no time expressing their opinion on social media.

Some fans celebrated the similarities, expressing joy that the two singers are continuing their collaboration streak. Others have called for a full collaborative album by the two singers, while some fans have simply pointed out the similarities between the two records in their posts.

Tracing Kanye West and his music career

Kanye was born on June 8, 1977, in Atlanta, Georgia. He began exhibiting musical talents at an early age, with his earliest attempts at rapping beginning in his third grade. Producer No I.D. mentored him during his junior high school years.

The singer first began working professionally as a producer, helping with the music production of local artists. He later began producing major works like Foxy Brown's second studio album, Chyna Doll.

The singer released his first solo studio album, The College Dropout, on February 10, 2004. The album was a massive success, being certified as a platinum-selling record four times by the RIAA.

The singer achieved commercial acclaim with his third studio album, Graduation, which was released on September 11, 2007. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and UK album charts and was certified as a platinum record five times by the RIAA.