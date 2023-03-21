Fans of Drake were left disappointed after he abruptly cut his Lollapalooza Argentina headline set short. The Canadian rapper also canceled a scheduled livestream of the Saturday, March 18, show without providing any reason.

The headline sets at the Lollapalooza festival are usually 90 minutes long. However, Drake only performed for between 40 and 45 minutes of that time. The rapper reportedly started his set 15 minutes late as well.

The disappointment of the rapper's fanbase was encapsulated by the following tweet by a netizen, who pointed out the disrespect that the performer showed to them, many of whom traveled from around the globe to attend the festival and his set.

M || Harry's House album of the year. @fruitsforharry Drake was the headliner of Lollapalooza, he forbade the livestream minutes before his performance, and then performed for about 40 minutes. The headliner usually performs for 1:30. The disrespect with LATAM smh…

Netizens take to social media to air their grievances against Drake

Drake's fans did not waste time tweeting out their displeasure. Some pointed out that local fans in South America, particularly in Chile and Argentina, were extremely put off by the rapper's antics. Others labeled the rapper's entire performance as "trash."

While some are calling for the Canadian to leave the country, other netizens pointed out that the rapper has done this before and therefore fans should not be surprised by his actions. The rapper's Lollapalooza Chile set was also reportedly similarly short.

rebecca brooker 🏳️‍🌈 @beckybrooker 🏼 wow drake's lollapalooza Argentina performance was complete trashhhhhhh 🤧 ended the set 30 min early, cut the livestream 5 mins before the show… 👎🏼

Krizo @KingKrizo @shinetome @Drake @lollapalooza So he has done this before but you are surprised that it happens again in Argentina??? Maybe you are the one that doesn't know anything. We weren't there when he agreed to perform and we weren't there when @lollapalooza agreed to his performance terms. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

Earlier this month, Drake and 21 Savage, who recently collaborated on the album Her Loss, extended their 2023 North American tour. The upcoming shows, called It’s All A Blur, will kick off in New Orleans in June in support of their new album.

Lollapalooza 2023 will also be held in Chicago from August 3 to August 6. The lineup will be announced on Tuesday, March 21.

Drake began his music career in 2006

Aubrey Drake Graham began his career in 2006 with his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, which featured Trey Songz and Lupe Fiasco as collaborators. It was produced by Boi-1da and Frank Dukes.

Drake had his breakthrough with his third mixtape, So Far Gone, the success of which resulted in its re-release as an EP, as well as starting the bidding war before his first album. Speaking about the mixtape in an exclusive interview with MTV, the rapper said:

"I feel like I just spent a lot of years so in tune with music that I really love. Whether it be R&B, whether it be jazz, whether it be rap, whatever."

He added:

"I think So Far Gone was me finding myself as a person and then finding a way to balance all these things that I love and figuring out truly what it is that I'm good at. I think once you find a rhythm or a formula as an artist, it starts to connect with people."

Following the EP and the bidding war, the rapper rose to acclaim with three back-to-back albums. Thank Me Later, the rapper's debut album, was a critical success, with the album's single Best I Ever Had being nominated for a Grammy award.

Following the success of his first two albums, the rapper released his third studio album, Nothing Was the Same, on September 24, 2013. The album continued his longtime collaboration with Boi-1da as well as producer 40, winning Best Rap Recording of the Year at the 2014 Juno Awards.

The rapper then released two mixtapes in the following years, before eventually releasing his fourth album, Views, on April 29, 2016. The album featured appearances from prominent artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West, Future, and more.

The album became a critical success, debuting at number 200 on the Billboard 200 album chart, and becoming a chart topper on the Canadian, ARIA, RMNZ, Scottish, VG-lista, and the Danish album charts, among others. The album's single, One Dance, became Drake's first number-one single in Canada and the US as a leading artist.

