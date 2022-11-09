“They gonna have the next diss song”: Drake and 21 Savage Vogue cover controversy explained as duo sued for $4 million 

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are facing a $4 million lawsuit by publication giant Conde Nast to promote their new album, Her Loss, using faux Vogue Magazine covers as part of their fake press campaign.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Conde Nast, who owns Vogue, sued the rappers for “widespread promotional campaign” using the magazine’s trademarks without authorization, while spreading the idea that the musicians would be featured in the publication.

RapTV @Rap BREAKING: Drake and 21 Savage are being sued over fake Vogue cover BREAKING: Drake and 21 Savage are being sued over fake Vogue cover 😳‼️ https://t.co/Iqr3n2Irjs

In a now-removed Instagram post, Drake put up photos of the faux magazine cover, tagging 21 Savage and writing alongside:

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th.”

The lawsuit also alleged that the performers distributed multiple copies of the fake Vogue issue across several metropolitan cities as well as to their 135 million combined social media followers.

In the wake of the lawsuit, several fans took to social media to react to the situation, with one suggesting that Drake and 21 Savage would now write a criticizing track against the magazine house.

A look into Conde Nast’s lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage found themselves in the middle of legal trouble for using fake Vogue Magazine covers to promote their brand new album Her Loss.

As per the lawsuit, Vogue Magazine and Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour had repeatedly asked the rappers to take down their fake press campaign, but the artists allegedly did not pay any heed to the requests. Several copies of the mock magazines were distributed across cities like Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles, and posters were put up in New York.

As the fake magazine cover left fans and even several media houses convinced about a new collaboration between Vogue and the Her Loss creators, media house Conde Nast filed a lawsuit against the rappers.

According to a legal complaint filed in a Manhattan federal court earlier this week, the company alleged that the Her Loss promotional campaign was “built entirely on the use of Vogue marks and the premise that Drake and 21 Savage will be featured on the cover of Vogue’s next issue,” further adding:

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast.”

As per Page Six, Conde Nast reportedly issued a cease and desist order on October 31 and demanded Drake and his team to stop the “unauthorized use of the Vogue trademark by removing the Instagram post, ceasing any distribution of the magazine, and issuing a public statement clarifying that this was not an actual cover of Vogue.”

The lawsuit claimed that the fake magazines were a “complete, professionally reprinted reproduction of the October issue of Vogue.” It also noted that some pages of the publication were “modified to superimpose promotional logos for 'Defendants' album,” while others featured “images of Anna Wintour that were not in the real issue.”

It also noted that one of the pages was even “doctored to interpose an image of Drake.” The documents added:

“Anna Wintour did not authorize the use of her image to promote Defendants’ Album.”

It further alleged that the fake magazine “exploited” Vogue’s trademark and caused “unmistakable widespread public confusion” about the rappers being the new “cover stars” of Vogue.

The lawsuit emphasized that Anna Wintour had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion and did not have any plans to endorse the magazine.

Conde Nast claimed that the company communicated with both the singers following the release of their new album, but their alleged lack of response compelled them to take legal action:

“[The rappers’] flippant disregard for Condé Nast’s rights have left it with no choice but to commence this action.”

EXILIUM✦ @exiliumcorp Drake x 21 Savage, VOGUE. Drake x 21 Savage, VOGUE. 📷 Drake x 21 Savage, VOGUE. https://t.co/BngDNUpX0f

The media company is currently seeking $4 million in damages or triple of the defendants’ profits from their album and “counterfeit” magazine.

They also demanded the removal of fake magazine images from the rappers’ social media and websites, as well as punitive damages and termination of any further trademark infringement.

Twitter reacts to Conde Nast lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage

Amid the ongoing legal controversy, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the lawsuit:

SOUND @itsavibe wait so Drake and 21 Savage's Vogue magazine cover & NPR Tiny Desk are fake??



lmaoo they're trolling traditional album rollouts wait so Drake and 21 Savage's Vogue magazine cover & NPR Tiny Desk are fake?? lmaoo they're trolling traditional album rollouts https://t.co/5i85sbSIwa

Skateboard K @kharismamone This album got Drake beefed out with everybody. Vogue just threw their hat in the ring This album got Drake beefed out with everybody. Vogue just threw their hat in the ring 😂

TYE @WhosTYE Vogue suing 21 & Drake, but had a filter that allowed people to make fake Vogue covers 🤔 make it make sense Vogue suing 21 & Drake, but had a filter that allowed people to make fake Vogue covers 🤔 make it make sense

Nathan Pray @Nathanpray27 @PopBase This lawsuit holds almost little to no grounds. These two guys did not profit from the usage of the name Vouge. They can also argue it’s parody and be ok. @PopBase This lawsuit holds almost little to no grounds. These two guys did not profit from the usage of the name Vouge. They can also argue it’s parody and be ok.

ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ @LAxFLAME Lmaoooo why are Drake and 21 Savage gettin sued for damages all they did was make a fake vogue cover Lmaoooo why are Drake and 21 Savage gettin sued for damages all they did was make a fake vogue cover

Jah Talks Music @JahTalksMusic



It’s about to Their Loss Drake & 21 Savage are really getting sued for the fake promo they did using Vogue’s name without their permission…It’s about to Their Loss Drake & 21 Savage are really getting sued for the fake promo they did using Vogue’s name without their permission…It’s about to Their Loss 💀

kiki🦋 @causeimicy vogue cover fake.. apollo show fake.. tiny desk fake.. 21 savage’s us citizenship fake.. drake braids fake.. what’s next? vogue cover fake.. apollo show fake.. tiny desk fake.. 21 savage’s us citizenship fake.. drake braids fake.. what’s next?

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Drake or 21 Savage will respond to the $4 million lawsuit.

In addition to Vogue, the rappers have also used a Howard Stern interview, an SNL performance and an NPR Tiny Desk concert for their fake press campaign.

