"Not even hacked": Drake Instagram story updates spark hilarious memefest online 

Drake has set the internet into a frenzy after posting a series of bizarre Instagram stories. The rapper was promoting his and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss on the social media platform. Netizens did not expect to see a certain anime clip on his official account.

The rapper's Instagram story leaves the internet in splits (Image via Twitter)

The Hotline Bling rapper recently took to his Instagram account and left his 124 million followers in shock. He uploaded a screenshot of hentai on his Instagram story. For those unversed, hentai refers to explicit Japanese animated content.

After uploading the same to his massively-followed Instagram page, netizens were left in a tizzy. Many were flabbergasted with the rapper’s unique way of promoting his latest album, which has since been released.

Netizens left in splits following Drake’s recent Instagram story

Internet users were quick to take to Twitter to express their shock over what they saw on the singer's Instagram page. While many found the promotion tactic hilarious, some were faintly disturbed.

Several netizens jokingly called Drake a “man of culture.” The phrase is predominantly used by anime fanatics or “weebs” as they call themselves online. The aforementioned phrase refers to a person who watches content which is highly regarded among the weeb community. The content in this case would be explicit anime.

A few hilarious tweets read:

kyle @knicks_tape99 Yea lock up Drake for those IG stories Yea lock up Drake for those IG stories

MR. PROFESSOR @cochise WHY IS MY BROTHER MAN DRAKE POSTING HENTAI ON IG ???? WHY IS MY BROTHER MAN DRAKE POSTING HENTAI ON IG ???? https://t.co/xl0v3pUMB7

dinosaur @dinosaurs1969 why the hell did he post that??? i just opened drake’s instagram story in front of my familywhy the hell did he post that??? i just opened drake’s instagram story in front of my family 😭😭 why the hell did he post that???

ape 🈳 @apeyakuya Drake after posting hentai on his ig story: Drake after posting hentai on his ig story: https://t.co/hamFA4S7f9

City @CalebCity LMAO why is Drake tripping LMAO why is Drake tripping 💀

cyrz @ccyrz @upblissed Drake when someone asks him what he posted on November the 3rd @upblissed Drake when someone asks him what he posted on November the 3rd https://t.co/jK9WnTzxHI

the vibe formerly known as julian @ech0astral Thank you Drake for normalizing hentai and gambling addictions Thank you Drake for normalizing hentai and gambling addictions

Colb @___Colb___ Drake posting hentai before an album drops. Drake posting hentai before an album drops. https://t.co/sUGz0UN2Bc

This is not the only time Drake has made an explicit joke on his Instagram account. In a joint Instagram post with 21 Savage, the rapper created a fake “Howard Stern Show” interview. In the hoax interview, the Grammy-winner claimed that he has a “habit” of dating multiple women at the same time, which would allow him to “make one woman.”

Drake explained in the interview that he likes “two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living.” He also added that he liked to watch the “highest tier of top givers… those are the real superstars of the world to me.”

While promoting the duo’s joint album, the 36-year-old rapper also posted a fake Vogue cover and a Tiny Desk performance on his Instagram account.

Who is the woman on the Her Loss album cover?

As the album gained a soaring number of streamers, many were curious about the woman on the latest album’s cover. Complex found that the mysterious woman was Qui Yasuka, who was shot by Houston-based photographer Paris Aden. The image features a close-up shot of the woman grilling into the camera, with jewelry on her teeth and colorful eyelashes.

Yasuka is reportedly a nail stylist and adult dancer. She was born in North Carolina and is of Japanese, Black and Cherokee descent.

The album's cover image is reportedly three years old. Speaking about how Drake chose the specific photo, Aden said:

“Drake just saw the photo I guess, and they asked if they could use it for the album… I shot that s**t a long time ago. It was her profile pic and he probably fell in love with what he seen.”

The Her Loss album has a track list of 16 songs. Drake and 21 Savage were listed as its executive producers alongside the rappers’ labels OVO and Slaughter Gang Entertainment.

Poll : 0 votes