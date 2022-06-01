Drake appears to photoshop Addison Rae's hand on his head, leaves internet baffled 

Drake is being called out by TikTok sensation Addison Rae for photoshopping the latter’s hands in his Instagram post. The singer has also received backlash for copying rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

On May 30, he posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“I can’t make plans with you I don’t even know when I’m gonna see sleep.”

The first two pictures included the singer hanging out with his friends and NBA- star Tristan Thompson. He also included a picture of himself posting a selfie in a bathrobe.

The last picture garnered the internet’s attention and that of Addison Rae as well.

The 35-year-old was seen with what appears to be a woman’s hand placed on his head. The Hotline Bling singer stuck his tongue out as well. Many wondered whose hands it was. Addison Rae confirmed that the picture was photoshopped.

The He’s All That actress took to Twitter, posting a screenshot of the rapper’s Instagram post and a picture of herself next to it. Through the two images, one could see that the fingers had the same manicure and what appears to be the same Rolex watch.

The TikToker was baffled and responded to the photoshop by saying:

“This was way too familiar.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans drag Drake for copying his Instagram content

As the Instagram post continued to amass scrutiny on social media, YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans called out Drake for copying the former’s Instagram photo which was uploaded on May 27.

In the post, two feminine hands wearing jewellery covered the rapper’s face. Often times, the Kardashians are called out for photoshopping their social media images. However, it seems like the God’s Plan singer has taken a page out of their playbook.

Reacting to the Knife Talk photoshopping Addison Rae's hands into his Instagram post, a few tweets read:

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss @whoisaddison i speak for everyone when i say we need an addison rae song with drake @whoisaddison i speak for everyone when i say we need an addison rae song with drake 🔥

☁️cloudy☁️ @cloudycristina Why did drake photoshop Addison Rae’s hand on his head lmao creep behavior Why did drake photoshop Addison Rae’s hand on his head lmao creep behavior

kovu @DgkRodney Drake photoshopping Addison Rae hand on him is crazy Drake photoshopping Addison Rae hand on him is crazy

Avery @bond2491 Drake in anyway insinuating he has a thing for Addison Rae is big time creepy. She’s barely legal Drake in anyway insinuating he has a thing for Addison Rae is big time creepy. She’s barely legal

Monre @Moehabc @its_AfroFN @DannyTrainor22 @_abz03 y’all really lying to yourself when you say nobody knows Addison @whoisaddison and you think drake doesn’t who she isy’all really lying to yourself when you say nobody knows Addison @its_AfroFN @DannyTrainor22 @_abz03 @whoisaddison and you think drake doesn’t who she is 😅😅 y’all really lying to yourself when you say nobody knows Addison 😂

Drake shares video with son Adonis on Instagram

The Canadian rapper often includes content showcasing his four-year-old son Adonis on Instagram. The musician recently posted a series of hilarious clips to his Instagram story on Wednesday where he was seen shooting hoops with his son. In one of the stories, the singer was seen asking Adonis:

“Yo, where you learn to shoot like that?”

As he shrugged his shoulders, Adonis responded:

“I don't know.”

Drake posts video with son Adonis on his Instagram story (Image via champagnepapi/Instagram)

The singer continued to compliment his son’s basketball skills and asked him how he learned to play so well. Adonis responded by saying- “I shoot at school!” The Grammy Award- winning singer added- “Also, send that to our girl!”

The rapper shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux. The two have managed to co-parent their son amicably as the mother resides in France along with Adonis.

The youngster has appeared on Drake’s Instagram several times. He was also seen teaching the rapper a few French phrases on the social media platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far