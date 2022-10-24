Andre Agassi reacts to his wife Steffi Graf being the cover star of the June issue of Vogue Germany, replies to a fan that she never ages

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has reacted to his wife Steffi Graf being the cover star of Vogue Germany. The legendary tennis player graced the cover of the iconic magazine's June issue.

Agassi took to Twitter to express his thoughts. He didn't write anything but instead used a heart emoji to convey his feelings.

In response to Agassi's tweet, one fan remarked on Graf's beauty, saying:

"Wow! Does Steffi ever age???"

The eight-time Grand Slam champion responded emphatically:

"No."

Graf and Agassi have been married for over two decades and have two children, Jaden Gil Agassi and Jaz Elle Agassi.

"In a very short period, Andre Agassi made me trust him" - Steffi Graf

Graf plays a forehand at the Wimbledon Championships

In an episode of the television show Biography in 2004, Steffi Graf spoke about how she never expected to marry or have children. But that changed after meeting Agassi, who made her trust him.

"I never expected to get married, I never expected to have kids and in a very, very short period, he made me trust him, I fell in love, and the five years that we've been together, I can still say the same thing," Graf said.

According to the German, the two did not speak more than a line or two until their coaches set up a practice session in 1999. She added that Agassi is the best father she could ever wish for their children.

"Not till 1999 when our coaches set up a practice, did we ever talk more than a sentence or two, and even then, it took a few more months till we actually had more conversations," Graf revealed.

"He's the best father I could ever wish for my children. Loves just spending time and playing and playing rough, playing cozy, trying to cuddle with the kids, it's just beautiful to watch," she continued.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Steffi Graf held the World No. 1 ranking for a record 377 weeks and amassed 22 Major singles titles.

Graf became the first tennis player in history to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Majors as well as the Olympic gold medal in 1988. Additionally, she is the only tennis player to have won every Grand Slam at least four times.

