"Happy birthday to the coolest mom ever" - Jaden Agassi wishes his mother Steffi Graf on her 53rd birthday

Jaden Agassi took to social media on Tuesday to wish his mother Steffi Graf on the occasion of her birthday. Born on 14 June 1969, the German celebrated her 53rd birthday this year along with her family.

Married to eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi in 2001, the former World No. 1 is the mother of two children -- 20-year-old Jaden Agassi and 18-year-old Jaz Elle Agassi.

The former, who professionally plays baseball in the United States, posted a photo of him and Graf together on his Instagram story along with his birthday message for the "coolest mom ever."

"Happy birthday to the coolest mom ever! Love you," Agassi wrote.

Screen grab from Jaden Agassi's Instagram Story

Steffi Graf's fans also joined Jaden Agassi in wishing the German legend a happy birthday

Tennis fans flocked to social media to wish Steffi Graf a happy 53rd birthday

Steffi Graf also received more wishes from her fans on the occasion of her birthday, with many taking the opportunity to recall their fondest memories of watching the 22-time Grand Slam champion in action.

Several fans were of the opinion that Graf, the only player in history to have won all four Grand Slams at least four times each, was one of the greatest players to have ever touched a racquet, possibly even the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

"You will forever be my ultimate favorite. Happy birthday champ. 22 Grand Slam Titles. 107 Career Titles. Happy 53rd Birthday, Steffi Graf," one fan tweeted.

Ankit Gupta @AnkitGupta0



22 Grand Slam Titles

107 Career Titles



Happy 53rd Birthday, Steffi Graf. You Will forever be my ultimate favorite. Happy birthday champ22 Grand Slam Titles107 Career TitlesHappy 53rd Birthday, Steffi Graf. You Will forever be my ultimate favorite. Happy birthday champ ❤️💝💗22 Grand Slam Titles107 Career Titles Happy 53rd Birthday, Steffi Graf. https://t.co/oLbPzRZWNU

D Prasanth Nair @DPrasanthNair Today is the birthday of Stefanie Maria "Steffi" Graf (14 June 1969). She was ranked world No. 1 for a record 377 weeks. she is the only tennis player, male or female, to have won each Grand Slam tournament at least four times. Today is the birthday of Stefanie Maria "Steffi" Graf (14 June 1969). She was ranked world No. 1 for a record 377 weeks. she is the only tennis player, male or female, to have won each Grand Slam tournament at least four times. https://t.co/94zL3O0Ey8

US Open Tennis @usopen Steffi Graf has had 22 Grand Slams on the mind since 1999!



Happy Birthday to the five-time US Open champion! Steffi Graf has had 22 Grand Slams on the mind since 1999!Happy Birthday to the five-time US Open champion! https://t.co/ysm3m3Iq5T

"Steffi Graf turns 53 today. Steffi won TWENTY TWO Grand Slams....the Golden Slam in 1988.....talk about dominance...here it is," another user posted.

PolyesterPalace @PolyesterPalace Steffi Graf turned 53 today.....



Steffi won TWENTY TWO Grand Slams....the Golden Slam in 1988.....talk about dominance...here it is Steffi Graf turned 53 today.....Steffi won TWENTY TWO Grand Slams....the Golden Slam in 1988.....talk about dominance...here it is https://t.co/2ppLvsxQGH

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis World No.1 377 weeks

7-time Wimbledon champion

6-time French Open champion

5-time US Open champion

4-time Australian Open champion

🥇1988 Olympics Gold Medallist



Happy Birthday to Steffi Graf, only player to win all Grand Slams, Olympic Gold medal in same year 🥳 World No.1 377 weeks7-time Wimbledon champion6-time French Open champion5-time US Open champion4-time Australian Open champion🥇1988 Olympics Gold MedallistHappy Birthday to Steffi Graf, only player to win all Grand Slams, Olympic Gold medal in same year 🥳 👑 World No.1 377 weeks 🏆7-time Wimbledon champion🏆 6-time French Open champion🏆 5-time US Open champion🏆4-time Australian Open champion🥇1988 Olympics Gold MedallistHappy Birthday to Steffi Graf, only player to win all Grand Slams, Olympic Gold medal in same year 🥳 https://t.co/TbgJYTAtLA

BSLN @wearebsln Happy birthday to the ageless Steffi Graf!



22 major singles titles, Golden Slam champion in 1988 and ranked No. 1 for a record of 377 weeks. Your timeless records have aged better than this commercial… Happy birthday to the ageless Steffi Graf!22 major singles titles, Golden Slam champion in 1988 and ranked No. 1 for a record of 377 weeks. Your timeless records have aged better than this commercial… https://t.co/boDhlczWRd

"One of the greatest tennis players ever. After topping the world ranking list for 186 weeks at age 18, she'd become the first to achieve the Golden Slam, winning all four 1988 Grand Slams and then take Olympic gold. Today, she celebrates her 53rd birthday," one account wrote.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen Steffi Graf



Proud owner of 22x major singles titles and the Golden Slam.



Happy birthday, Steffi 🥳 Steffi GrafProud owner of 22x major singles titles and the Golden Slam.Happy birthday, Steffi 🥳 #AusOpen 🏆 🏆 Steffi Graf 🏆 🏆Proud owner of 22x major singles titles and the Golden Slam.Happy birthday, Steffi 🥳 #AusOpen https://t.co/xxKgNXr5CU

Billie Jean King Cup @BJKCup



These forehands could light the candles! Wishing Steffi Graf the happiest of birthday



#BJKCup Greatness off the GrafThese forehands could light the candles! Wishing Steffi Graf the happiest of birthday Greatness off the Graf 📈🇩🇪🍰These forehands could light the candles! Wishing Steffi Graf the happiest of birthday #BJKCup https://t.co/s163ZThpYz

Graf's biggest achievement came in 1988, when she became the first ever player in tennis history to win the Golden Slam -- winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.

US Open Tennis @usopen 🥇 Novak Djokovic will look to complete the calendar Golden Slam for the first time since Steffi Graf in 1988 Novak Djokovic will look to complete the calendar Golden Slam for the first time since Steffi Graf in 1988 🏆🏆🏆🥇🏆 https://t.co/2lrCVWOxXQ

Novak Djokovic came agonizingly close to emulating her last year, but fell just short. After winning the first three Majors of the year, the Serb fell to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Olympics and then to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also the player closest to beating Graf's record of most weeks spent as the World No. 1. While Djokovic has reigned for 373 weeks as the top-ranked ATP player, the German has spent a total of 377 weeks as the WTA No. 1 during her illustrious career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far