"Happy birthday to the coolest mom ever" - Jaden Agassi wishes his mother Steffi Graf on her 53rd birthday

Jaden Agassi took to social media on Tuesday to wish his mother Steffi Graf on the occasion of her birthday. Born on 14 June 1969, the German celebrated her 53rd birthday this year along with her family.
Married to eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi in 2001, the former World No. 1 is the mother of two children -- 20-year-old Jaden Agassi and 18-year-old Jaz Elle Agassi.
The former, who professionally plays baseball in the United States, posted a photo of him and Graf together on his Instagram story along with his birthday message for the "coolest mom ever."
"Happy birthday to the coolest mom ever! Love you," Agassi wrote.
Steffi Graf's fans also joined Jaden Agassi in wishing the German legend a happy birthday
Steffi Graf also received more wishes from her fans on the occasion of her birthday, with many taking the opportunity to recall their fondest memories of watching the 22-time Grand Slam champion in action.
Several fans were of the opinion that Graf, the only player in history to have won all four Grand Slams at least four times each, was one of the greatest players to have ever touched a racquet, possibly even the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).
"You will forever be my ultimate favorite. Happy birthday champ. 22 Grand Slam Titles. 107 Career Titles. Happy 53rd Birthday, Steffi Graf," one fan tweeted.
"Steffi Graf turns 53 today. Steffi won TWENTY TWO Grand Slams....the Golden Slam in 1988.....talk about dominance...here it is," another user posted.
"One of the greatest tennis players ever. After topping the world ranking list for 186 weeks at age 18, she'd become the first to achieve the Golden Slam, winning all four 1988 Grand Slams and then take Olympic gold. Today, she celebrates her 53rd birthday," one account wrote.
Graf's biggest achievement came in 1988, when she became the first ever player in tennis history to win the Golden Slam -- winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.
Novak Djokovic came agonizingly close to emulating her last year, but fell just short. After winning the first three Majors of the year, the Serb fell to Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Olympics and then to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also the player closest to beating Graf's record of most weeks spent as the World No. 1. While Djokovic has reigned for 373 weeks as the top-ranked ATP player, the German has spent a total of 377 weeks as the WTA No. 1 during her illustrious career.