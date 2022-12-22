What are Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz Elle and Jaden Agassi

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi remain one of tennis' most high-profile couples, despite retiring from the sport long ago. The two accomplished everything there was to win on the court and have since enjoyed a blissful married life following their retirements from the sport.

While the two have remained involved with tennis to a certain extent, they prefer to stay out of the limelight as well, especially Graf. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was never fond of excessive media attention even when she was at the top of the sport. But given their celebrity status, complete anonymity is out of the question for them.

Now, the next generation of Agassi-Graf clan have started to make waves. Here's everything to know about their children.

How many children do Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have?

Agassi married his first wife Brooke Shields in 1997. Their marriage didn't last that long and the duo parted ways in 1999.

Graf and Agassi got together shortly after the 1999 French Open and got married two years later. Their son Jaden was born in October 2001, and the couple had their daugher, Jaz Elle, two years later in October 2003.

Do Jaz Elle and Jaden Agassi play tennis?

Given their parents' achievements in tennis, it wouldn't be wrong to expect Graf and Agassi's children to follow in their footsteps. However, the couple were firm about not pushing their children into doing the same thing as them and that they were free to make their own choices.

As of now, neither Jaz Elle nor Jaden are interested in tennis and are busy pursuing other interests.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children are focusing on pursuits other than tennis

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at an event in Las Vegas.

While Jaden Agassi had no interest in tennis, he has still chosen to make it as a professional athlete, with baseball being his sport of choice. He's currently a pitcher for the University of Southern California's baseball team, the Trojans. A promising prospect, it remains to be seen if he makes the cut in Major League Baseball down the line.

Jaz Elle, on the other hand, is focusing on other pursuits. She grew up taking horseback riding lessons and is a trained dancer as well. She won a few hip-hop dancing competitions too, but didn't see a future for herself in the field. The teenager largely remains out of the public eye, but apparently is now trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

