Drake releases new album: Title, tracklist, new music video and more

American singer and rapper Drake dropped his new album Honestly, Nevemind in the early hours of Friday, June 17, 2022. He played the new album on his show Table for One after the launch. The artist announced the album and its tracklist in a series of Instagram posts just a few hours before its release.

Honestly, Nevermind is the singer's seventh studio album that features 14 songs and has a runtime of around fifty-two and a half minutes. The album features 21 Savage on the closing track Jimmy Cooks, and there are no other collaborators listed.

The album was executive produced by Drake, and also featured productions by Noah 40 Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre. DJ Black Coffee, who had worked with Drake on a 2017 project called More Life featuring Jorja Smith, also contributed as a producer to this new album.

DJ Carnage, aka Gordo, confirmed that he produced six of the songs on the album on Twitter:

“Thank you brother for trusting me and allowing me to be a part of the vision. I never factored this into the equation for the beginning of my next chapter, but thank you.”

Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind has an impressive tracklist

The tracklist for the Honestly, Nevermind album boasts 14 songs. The only featured artist in the album is 21 Savage who appears on the last track of the album, which is titled Jimmy Cooks. You can check out the full tracklist below:

1. Intro

2. Falling Back

3. Texts Go Green

4. Currents

5. A Keeper

6. Calling My Name

7. Sticky

8. Massive

9. Flight’s Booked

10. Overdrive

11. Down Hill

12. Tie That Binds

13. Liability

14. Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)

Drake releases wedding-themed video for Falling Back

Earlier today, the Fair Trade singer dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track Falling Back, which is featured on his new album Honestly, Nevermind. Drake can be seen getting married to several women in the video, among whom are Tristian Thompson and Sandi Graham.

The video also includes a 'Free YSL' message which appears on screen, referring to the arrests of artists including Young Thug, Gunna and others on RICO charges in Georgia.

On his Apple Music page for the new album, the rapper wrote a long message. He began saying:

“I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time. I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive.”

He concluded the message as follows:

“I got here being realistic/I didn’t get here being blind/I know whats what and especially what and who is by my side/Honestly…Nevermind./ DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V.”

Honestly, Nevermind is the follow-up album to Certified Lover Boy, which was released less than a year ago on September 3, 2021. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and contained the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Way 2 S*xy featuring Young Thug and Future.

