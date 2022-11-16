"Real Housewife of Toronto": Drake slammed over petty move as rapper shades Taylor Swift in Billboard Hot 100 diss

Canadian singer Drake and American pop sensation Taylor Swift have a long-standing friendship.

The two have consistently vocalized their respect for one another and there have even been rumors of them collaborating for a song. Swift also used his name in her 2019 song, I Forgot That You Existed.

The two singers have had a long standing friendship (image via Instagram and Andrew H. Walker)

However, the God's Plan rapper's latest Insta stunt hinted at pettiness and the internet has gone gaga over it. While posting a screenshot of the Billboard Top 10 chart on his recent Instagram story, Drake blocked out Swift's chart-topping track with a line of emojis, thereby sparking reactions from netizens.

In response to his story, Twitter user @Xhakaed called him out, likening him to characters from a popular reality TV show. The user wrote:

"Drake is always in women's business. Real Housewife of Toronto."

Drake slammed for throwing shade at Taylor Swift

Champagne Papi recently took to his Instagram page to share the success of Her Loss, his new collaboration with fellow rapper 21 Savage, which was released on November 4, 2022. Seven tracks from the LP hold spots 2 through 8 in the US Billboard top 10 charts.

Drake's single track, BackOutsideBoyz, holds spot number 9.

However, when he shared a screenshot of the Top 10 chart, the Canadian rapper used a series of emojis to block out Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero, which was in the first place on the chart. The blocking was especially evident given that the rapper left out the no. 10 spot, which was occupied by Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their song, Unholy.

The screenshot shared by Champagne Papi (image via Instagram)

The rapper received serious backlash for this move, with netizens and Swifties banding together to call his actions petty and unreasonable. Since the two musicians are under the same label, many also felt that their albums should have been released further apart so that they wouldn't have to compete in the charts.

Many internet users have taken the accusations a step further, complaining that the Passionfruit singer does not support women in their success and has to resort to pettiness in order to get ahead. They think that he hates women and employ different tactics to bring them down, like they claim he did with Megan The Stallion.

Taylor Swift Facts @TSwiftFTC Taylor Swift and Drake have released the same amount of studio albums this decade, but only one of them is accused of “mass-releasing”. Taylor Swift and Drake have released the same amount of studio albums this decade, but only one of them is accused of “mass-releasing”.

𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐘 WILL GET TAYLOR TOUR TICKETS @_abby_r0se when bab bunny broke drake’s records he congratulated him. when taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. he clearly hates women. megan the stallion and now taylor dude reevaluate your life fr @Drake when bab bunny broke drake’s records he congratulated him. when taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. he clearly hates women. megan the stallion and now taylor dude reevaluate your life fr @Drake

ً @_____gabrieI drake should know better than to make an enemy of taylor because we all know she’ll find a way to make sure the only certification his next album gets is riaa triple cardboard. drake should know better than to make an enemy of taylor because we all know she’ll find a way to make sure the only certification his next album gets is riaa triple cardboard.

dayoncxes ⁴ @l3LACKPINK men so bitter of women’s success im crying drake really deleted that pic of him and taylor and blocked out her name in that ss cuz she beat himmen so bitter of women’s success im crying drake really deleted that pic of him and taylor and blocked out her name in that ss cuz she beat him 😭 men so bitter of women’s success im crying

alex 💭 ⁷ @nothnghppens drake trying to start beef with taylor swift is so odd like he don’t think that’s corny? drake trying to start beef with taylor swift is so odd like he don’t think that’s corny?

PeePoo @asparagusst twitter.com/popbase/status… Pop Base @PopBase Drake covers up Taylor Swift’s #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with emojis in his latest Instagram story. Drake covers up Taylor Swift’s #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with emojis in his latest Instagram story. https://t.co/M3wAECSMyu Drake messing with the one person who has NEVER lost a fight is sending me like Taylor is not the one she will get you in silence. #taylorswift Drake messing with the one person who has NEVER lost a fight is sending me like Taylor is not the one she will get you in silence. #taylorswift twitter.com/popbase/status…

Since the release of the story on Instagram, Drake has unfollowed Swift on the app, and it is reported that she too unfollowed him shortly after. It is speculated that their long-running friendship may have ended in this cold fued.

Two weeks prior, Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero shot to the top of the Hot 100s list. She also became the first-ever solo artist to hold the Billboard survey's Top 10 in every single frame.

Drake made history as well by becoming the first artist ever to hold eight songs in the charts twice. He did it once before in September 2021 when Certified Lover Boy snagged eight spots.

