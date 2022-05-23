"God's Plan imo": Netizens react to Drake losing $300k on his first Formula 1 bet

Drake, a Canadian rapper, has bet CA $300,000 on Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix against Max Verstappen.

He posted a screenshot on Instagram of himself betting over $300,000. "First F1 bet, let's see how it works," he wrote in the screenshot. Stake, a cryptocurrency betting platform, has reached a collaboration deal with the Canadian musician.

WTF1 @wtf1official #SpanishGP



Guess it wasn't 'God's Plan' for Charles to win

Yesterday, Charles Leclerc won a great pole. The Ferrari driver spun out on the opening lap of his Q3 session but recovered to take pole at a blistering pace of 1:18.750.

Max Verstappen led qualifying before the Q3 session but could not maintain his lead in the standings. According to Verstappen, he lost power on his penultimate flying lap and had to pit.

Reaction to Drake's $300K loss

Netizens voiced their opinions on Drake's bet. Some said Drake was cursed. Whatever he bets on, do the opposite:

Tapiwa M🇿🇼 @Prince_Tapi I’m gonna need Drake to never bet on a team i support again, like ever. First bet in F1 and Leclerc’s engine goes bang🤬 I’m gonna need Drake to never bet on a team i support again, like ever. First bet in F1 and Leclerc’s engine goes bang🤬

Jenna Fryer @JennaFryer



He seems to have bet $230k on Leclerc.



Leclerc's engine failed and he lost the championship lead.



So, it appears that noted sports curser Drake placed his first F1 bet today. He seems to have bet $230k on Charles Leclerc. Leclerc's engine failed and he lost the championship lead. Who does Drake have for the All-Star race? Indy pole?

cow massage therapist no. 2 @nahcmo Lost $275K on Jorge Masvidal, $550K on Justin Gaethje, $300K on Charles Leclerc. But he did win big on Leafs-Lightning going to 7 though. I think he has $200K riding on the warriors winning the west. Drake won those LA rams bets & then went nuts afterwards. Athletes beware.Lost $275K on Jorge Masvidal, $550K on Justin Gaethje, $300K on Charles Leclerc. But he did win big on Leafs-Lightning going to 7 though. I think he has $200K riding on the warriors winning the west. Drake won those LA rams bets & then went nuts afterwards. Athletes beware. 😭 Lost $275K on Jorge Masvidal, $550K on Justin Gaethje, $300K on Charles Leclerc. But he did win big on Leafs-Lightning going to 7 though. I think he has $200K riding on the warriors winning the west.

#PitstopFracas @pitstopfracas Drake is deffo gonna catch Charla LeGod in Canada and take his Richard Mille to pay off his stake bet loss - Nam Drake is deffo gonna catch Charla LeGod in Canada and take his Richard Mille to pay off his stake bet loss - Nam https://t.co/hWk6Goburt

Drake's previous lost bets

He is known for being a better musician than a sports team picker. Due to his relationship with Stake, a sports wagering, iGaming, and crypto platform in Canada, the music megastar has recently delved into the iGaming and sports betting market.

The rapper lost about $400,000 betting on Justin Gaethje to defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

He was confident enough to risk $427,000 (£346,000) on a bet that would have paid out more than $1 million, but he was left counting his losses after Oliveira lost in the first round. Gaethje tapped quickly to ensure the 155lb belt remained empty.

In March, Drake's wager was similar when he bet $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington.Covington outpointed his hated adversary in another gamble that would have netted him about $1 million.

Covington said:

"Let's talk about all the money that he lost tonight,he needs to go back to, you know, selling those shitty albums to get back the money.He should have went to America's Pick of the Week by mybookie[.ag].I tried to give the people the pick of the week. Rapper, you su*k at sports betting. Go back to your shitty little albums and rapping."

His situation isn't all horrible, even in defeat. His trust in Masvidal was reciprocated when he offered to take him out to dinner the following time he was in Miami.

Drizzy stated on Instagram on April 2 that he'd bet $100,000 on Duke to beat North Carolina in the NCAA tournament Final Four. The OVO CEO published a screenshot of his large wager, which he placed on the Stake app, a betting app with which the rapper teamed last year. He put a $100,000 bet in the expectation of winning $52,000 if the Blue Devils won.

