"You have called for the Queen": Beyonce goes viral for her visuals during Renaissance world tour kick off

By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified May 11, 2023 14:05 GMT
Beyonce at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

Beyonce started off her 2023 Rennaisance World Tour with a show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, bringing her fans a three hour spectacle filled with dazzling visuals of her main act tempered in the opening and in between with her early soul songs.

The singer rode a lunar rover during Black Parade and ended the night being carried away by a giant gild crusted silver horse while Summer Renaissance played in the background.

Beyoncé renaissance world tour Stockholm crazy in love https://t.co/s2X3aUTPpK

As Big Freedia summed it up in her voiceover during the performance of Formation:

“You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But the queen moves at her own pace, b*tch. The queen decides when she wants to give you a f**king taste – so get your fork and your spoon.”

"HEATED, QUEEN B IN THE HOUSE": Fans celebrate Beyonce and her return to the live stage

Beyonce's 36-songs setlist on the first show of her first headlining tour since 2016's Formation album tour was celebrated by her fans, who took to social media to express their joy at the Texan singer's live performance in Stockholm. Check out some of these reaction below:

BEYONCÉ HAS THE ENTIRE CITY OF STOCKHOLM IN FORMATION OKAY😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/xK7MsV60A2
I'm just looking at a video from Beyoncé’s first show in Stockholm. Amazing! Just amazing!I remember when Beyoncé was a little girl and all she wanted to be was an entertainer. She has worked so very hard to be the best entertainer in the world, and I am so immensely proud. https://t.co/BKmR8Yc2i8
HEATED, QUEEN B IN THE HOUSE #RenaissanceWolrdTour #BEYONCE #beyhive #beybr #Stockholm https://t.co/AUsWqrVthu
Beyoncé performing “Savage Remix” tonight at the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden. 🐝🐎 https://t.co/W6FCwDlmtl
@SUGOlSUGA I'm from stockholm and I was at her concert last night. She's supertalented and the production was big but BTS's is wayyyy better even without the mots tour. Which says a lot since she's beyoncé.
Im sorry but beyonce is definitely the best performer alive !! 😭😭https://t.co/iQJtT7AylJ
The best intro i have ever seen Beyoncé do 😭 the visuals??!!! LIKE WOW https://t.co/1MAb2x4y4t
OMG BEYONCÉ USED LOVE ON THE FLOOR AS A TRANSITION??!:?#%! https://t.co/elFcEb1x7d

The full set list of songs for the Stockholm concert is as follows:

Opening Act

  • Dangerously In Love 2
  • Flaws and All
  • 1+1
  • I’m Goin’ Down (Mary J. Blige cover)
  • I Care

Renaissance

  • I’m That Girl
  • Cozy
  • Alien Superstar
  • Lift Off (Jay-Z and Kanye West cover)

Motherboard

Opulence

  • Formation
  • Diva
  • Run the World (Girls)
  • My Power
  • Black Parade
  • Savage (Remix)
  • Partition

Anointed

  • Church Girl
  • Get Me Bodied
  • Before I Let Go
  • Rather Die Young
  • Love On Top
  • Crazy In Love

Anointed Pt. 2

  • Love Hangover (Diana Ross cover sung by choir)
  • Plastic Off The Sofa
  • Virgo’s Groove
  • Naughty Girl
  • Move
  • Heated
  • Thique
  • All Up in Your Mind
  • Drunk in Love

Mind Control

  • America Has a Problem
  • Pure/Honey
  • Summer Renaissance

Tracing Beyonce and her music career

Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter, better known by her mononym Beyonce, was born on September 4, 1981, and is a descendent of Acadian militia officer Joseph Broussard, as well as the family of the Viscounts de Béarn since the 9th century, and the Viscounts de Belzunce through her Creole heritage.

The singer began her career at the age of 8, alongside LaTavia Roberson, as part of the Girl's Tyme group. They performed in and around Houston, before the group changed their name to Destiny's Child. The band had major success with their second studio album, The Writing's on the Wall, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Beyonce released her debut solo studio album, Dangerously in Love, on June 23, 2003. It was a major success, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 as well as on the Irish, German, and UK album charts. The album also won the 'Best Contemporary R&B Album' award at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Following the success of her debut album, the singer released her second studio album, B'Day, on September 1, 2006. The album was not as successful as her first album, topping only the Billboard 200 album chart.

Beyonce achieved critical acclaim with her sixth studio album, Lemonade, which was released on April 23, 2016. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Canadian, Australian, Irish, Dutch, Kiwi, and UK album charts. The album also won the 'Best Urban Contemporary Album' award at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

