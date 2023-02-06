Top 5 catchy Beyonce songs, including Cuff It

Beyonce recently broke the record for the most wins by any artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pop singer now has 32 Grammys in total.

Last night, she won four Grammys, and her achievement was met with a grand ovation from the audience in attendance. Moreover, her album Renaissance won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. She has now surpassed the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who held the record of winning 31 Grammys.

After receiving the award, the 41-year-old singer said:

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching."

She further continued:

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre."

To celebrate Queen B's recent Grammy record, here are five of her catchiest songs that have become internet's favorite over the years.

Single Ladies, Hold Up, and 3 other Beyonce's grooviest tracks

1) Deja Vu feat. Jay-Z (2006)

Deja Vu is from Beyonce's second solo album, B'Day, released in 2006. The song even features vocals from rapper and husband Jay-Z. It was produced by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and has heavy elements of 1970s funk and soul music.

Speaking about the music of the song, Beyonce once told MTV News:

"When I recorded 'Deja Vu' ... I knew that even before I started working on my album, I wanted to add live instruments to all of my songs. It's such a balance [of music on the song] [...] It's still young, still new and fresh, but it has the old soul groove."

2) Me, Myself and I (2003)

Many people have mistaken the song's intro, “All the ladies if you feel me, help me sing it out,” for Destiny’s Child singing in perfect unison. However, it's just Beyonce harmonizing with herself.

From her hit debut album Dangerously in Love, Me, Myself and I was written by Beyoncé, Scott Storch, and Robert Waller. Produced by Storch, musician Aaron Fishbein provides the with guitar sounds on this track. The song is about dealing with a cheating partner and learning from the consequences.

3) Cuff It (2022)

Her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is an electronic masterpiece, and Cuff It is one of the catchiest songs on the album. It was written by Beyoncé, Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and The-Dream, with additional writing by Nile Rodgers.

Moreover, Cuff It contains an interpolation of "Ooo La La La", which is written by Teena Marie and Allen McGrier and is also performed by the former. Rhythmic and Urban Contemporary Radio in the United States on October 4, 2022, were heavily impacted by the song.

4) Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (2008)

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) was from her third studio album, I Am... Sasha Fierce, which was released in 2008. The song was written by Beyonce, Terius "The-Dream" Nash, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, and was produced by Nash and Stewart.

Single Ladies won three Grammy Awards in 2010 and was released at a time when Jay-Z's marriage to Beyonce was still a secret. This song is considered one of the all-time great relationship-empowerment anthems with catchy beats and a blast of intersecting hooks.

5) Hold Up (2016)

Written by Diplo, Ezra Koenig, Beyonce, Emile Haynie, Josh Tillman, MNEK, and MeLo-X, Hold Up from her 2016 album Lemonade, the song instantly became a contemporary hit radio upon its release. The track contains a sample of Can't Get Used to Losing You, performed by Andy Williams and written by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman.

For this song, Beyonce received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 59th ceremony.

Poll : 0 votes