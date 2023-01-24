"Imagine fumbling Jamie Park": JAMIE’s fans show support after singer's boyfriend cheated on her with multiple women

On January 23, singer JAMIE took to social media to share shocking statements regarding her personal life. The singer revealed that her long-time boyfriend Goo Min-chul has allegedly been cheating on her with multiple women.

Notably, a couple of hours before making cheating accusations about her long-term boyfriend, JAMIE and Goo Min-chul posted happy pictures from their ski trip together.

Internet users wondered what had happened in the last few hours that caused the No Numbers singer to go on a social media rant against her long-time partner. This became a topic of discussion amongst K-pop fans online, who were surprised by the singer's cheating accusations and sudden breakup with her boyfriend. In response to the cheating allegations, one user wrote:

Fans extend support as JAMIE puts Instagram stories accusing her boyfriend of allegedly cheating on her

On January 23, in a series of Instagram stories, JAMIE accused her boyfriend Goo Min-chul of infidelity, implying that he had cheated on her with multiple women:

“When you find out ur bf is a cheater. I love it. He doesn’t know it yet but he’s definitely getting out of my lifeee. Have fun with 4-5? other girls babe.”

Furthermore, she wrote that she will be converting her broken heart into art by making a song on the heartbreak she is facing right now. She also added that she hasn’t lost her faith in men in general and wrote that not all men are like Goo Min-chul. Her Instagram story read:

“Oh I’m gonna make a good f**king song about it”.

She has since deleted her Instagram stories, but screenshots of the same are currently circulating online.

"Could never be me": Fans react to Park's cheating accusations

Fans took to social media to react to the Pity Party singer's meltdown on Instagram and send consoling messages to the singer.

Twitter was flooded with posts from netizens extending support to Park. Many were also surprised that the idol got cheated on.

In November, the Pity Party singer revealed that she was in a relationship with Goo Min-chul, a former contestant on the military survival show, The Iron Squad Season 2, also known as Steel Troops.

On the DIVE Studios’ Get Real podcast, the Numbers singer discussed the decision to go public with Goo Min-chul by visiting his Korean Barbeque restaurant in Seoul and sharing couple-photos of them on Instagram.

At the time, she confessed that making the relationship known to the public was easier than hiding it. Adding to the statement, she said she wanted to experience the feelings, of being in a relationship.

Goo Min-chul has not yet responded to the cheating allegations from his ex-girlfriend and still has pictures of their relationship on his Instagram feed.

JAMIE leaves Warner Music Korea

nina @janiinasaur to all haters out there

Jamie Park has something to say

to all haters out thereJamie Park has something to sayhttps://t.co/C4qTvM9haC

JAMIE Park, who goes by her real name Park Ji-min, made her debut in 2012 through 15& with Baek Yerin as the winners of SBS’ K-Pop Star Season 1 and the project group M.O.L.A.

She has been pursuing her career as a soloist since 2015, when she released her debut single Hopeless Love. Since then, she has released three mini-albums/EPs, 10 singles as a lead artist, nine singles as a featured artist, and four collaboration songs.

In 2020, she signed an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea where she changed her stage name from Jimin Park to JAMIE.

She also hosted the K-pop variety show After School Club from 2014-2022.

On January 6, 2023, she announced that she was leaving Warner Music Korea after two fruitful years with them.

Besides the Instagram stories, the AUTOMATIC singer has not made further statements regarding the cheating allegations.

