JAMIE's North American tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

South Korean soloist JAMIE announced her first-ever headlining tour in North America, just days after announcing the release of her new EP. The singer-songwriter will visit seven cities in October.

Titled One Bad Night, the tour kicks off on October 10 in Los Angeles and runs through October 23 in San Francisco.

More information and tickets are available on the singer’s social media.Tickets are available on the Unbound Entertainment Group and Modo Live websites.

Ticket prices begin at $45, and pre-sale started on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 pm EST with the code "jamietour," while public sales started from Monday, August 29.

JAMIE North American tour 2022 dates and venues

Modo-Live announced the dates for JAMIE's upcoming North American tour on August 23, which will take place in seven cities across the United States and Canada in October. The tour will begin on October 10 in Los Angeles before moving on to the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Toronto before returning back to the United States.

The singer wrote alongside the tour announcement,

"I'm really looking forward to meeting my North American fans in person for the first time! I hope Baby J's are prepared!"

One Bad Night tour dates 2022

Monday, October 10 – Los Angeles, California - 1720

Tuesday, October 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia - Harbour Event & Convention Centre

Saturday, October 15 – Toronto, Ontario - The Opera House

Monday, October 17 – Brooklyn, New York, The Monarch

Wednesday, October 19 – Dallas, Texas - Deep Ellum

Friday, October 21 – Seattle, Washington - The Crocodile

Sunday, October 23 – San Francisco, California - The Midway

Meanwhile, the upcoming mini-album, One Bad Night, is scheduled for release on October 5 at 6 PM KST. The EP will mark the singer’s first album release in over four years.

The album, jiminxjamie, is an intimate work in general, with the title reflecting her dual identities. The album begins with the woozy April Fools, one of four songs co-written by the Korean singer.Over the last few years, the globally recognized artist has released a host of hit songs, and she's grown into one of Korea's most featured artists.

The soloist released a highlight medley showcasing the photoshoot process for the upcoming album, as well as all of the tracks that will be included in the mini-album, on October 4 at midnight KST. According to the highlight medley, the album will include the songs Girls, 3D Woman, In My Bag, Bedtime Story (feat. GEMINI), and Honesty (0822).

Park Ji-min, better known as JAMIE or JAMIE Park, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and television host. She is best known as the first season winner of K-pop Star and a former member of the vocal duo 15& and the project group M.O.LA. From 2014 to 2022, she co-hosted the variety show After School Club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far