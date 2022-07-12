WILD KARD tour 2022: Dates, locations, and all you need to know about group's tour in North America

KARD confirmed details of its WILD KARD tour 2022 in North America and shared the schedule on July 12 with locations and venues. The group's upcoming tour in North America will consist of 11 locations. It will begin in Washington on August 10, 2022.

After Washington, KARD will have concerts in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver,and Dallas. Their tour will end in Houston on September 1, 2022.

WILD KARD tour 2022 to take place in Latin America before North America

#2022_WILD_KARD_in_USA 2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICATickets go on sale starting Friday, July 15th 3PM (EDT)Tickets on sale here : ticketmaster.com/kard-tickets/a… [#KARD]2022 WILD KARD TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA✔Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 15th 3PM (EDT)✔Tickets on sale here : ticketmaster.com/kard-tickets/a…#KARD #카드#2022_WILD_KARD_in_USA https://t.co/fjzHyTbwzP

The group has confirmed their upcoming schedule and venue for WILD KARD tour 2022 in North America on their official social media channels. More details will be updated on the group's official social media accounts.

KARD will also have their tour in Latin America just before North America this month, with locations comprising Brazil, Chile and Mexico, among others.

WILD KARD tour 2022 to be group’s biggest appearance after the comeback Re

The WILD KARD tour 2022 is the group's biggest appearance since its latest comeback. KARD made an appearance last month in its fifth mini album Re: which was the group's comeback after a year and ten months. The group has put on a remarkable performance in their album sales record.

Fans could see more from the group, as all four members have renewed their contracts with their agency DSP media. Co-ed band KARD have also released their astonishing fifth mini-album, Re: with a music video called Ring The Alarm. On May 27, the group's comeback teaser called RE: MEMBER was revealed.

On June 3, the group also released an emotional video named WE’ RE: BACK | KARD, which disclosed the group's comeback. Their upcoming mini-album, Re:, has four songs and two instrumental tracks. Ring the Alarm MV was published in June 2022.

The music video is vibrant and shows distinctive themes. The group also revealed before its comeback that the track would be a dance song and give the same feel as its music in its debut days.

KARD is based in Seoul, South Korea. It consists of J. Seph, Matthew King, also known as BM, and Jeon So-min, also known as Somin, and Jeon Jiwoo.

The group debuted on July 19, 2017, and released its first mini-album, Hola Hola. Their last album, Way with Words, was published on August 26, 2020. Before their debut in July 2017, KARD published three pre-debut songs, including Oh NaNa, Don’t Recall and RUMOR.

KARD focused on international popularity, so before releasing their album, they did tours in America. As a result, their popularity has risen. Since their comeback, they have become one of the most successful co-ed groups in the K-pop industry and have given many evergreen songs to their fans.

