STAYC has entered the comeback lineup for July

On June 30, STAYC’s agency HIGH-UP Entertainment confirmed that the group will make a comeback this month. On July 1, following the confirmation, the group released a teaser image for its third single album WE NEED LOVE. The upcoming album will be released on July 19, 2022.

The 3rd Single Album

[WE NEED LOVE]



2022.07.19 TUE 6PM (KST)



STAYC is an emerging K-pop girl group and consists of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. The group debuted on November 12, 2020, with the single album Star to a Young Culture. Fans are highly anticipating the group’s new album to be a major success like their earlier work.

The group also made a comeback with their second single album Staydom and its main track ASAP on April 8. The ASAP MV was published with the album and garnered around 20 million views in 9 days. The song also made its place on the Billboard K-pop 100 weekly chart, which was highly impressive for a rookie group to achieve.

Staydom also presented a huge success by selling 56,198 copies in its first month.

The latest album is a surprise to fans in the months following the group's second mini-album, Young-LUV.COM, which came out in February. The group will be joining the comeback lineup for July with other female Korean singers, including WJSN, VIVIZ, CHUNGHA, and HYOLYN.

STAYC to perform at KCON 2022 U.S. Tour after their comeback

Meanwhile, the girl group is one of the most popular K-pop groups in the new generation and has been active in performing at major live concerts.

CJ ENM has announced its first KCON 2022 U.S. Tour, and the group will be a part of the festival’s lineup. On June 24, the KCON 2022 U.S. Tour disclosed its schedule, locations, and lineup for the tour.

The festival’s U.S. Tour is a collaborative concert that will display the talent of the "Next Generation of K-Pop" to fans. The festival came as a new venture for fans following the major success of KCON.

STAYC will be joining the lineup with other artists including CRAVITY, LIGHTSUM, and TO1. The K-pop group's tour of six U.S. cities will begin on August 22, and go on until September 1. Fans will be able to watch STAYC and TO1's performances on the second day.

The KCON 2022 U.S. Tour’s locations will have two nights of performances in a similar city. The festival is scheduled to begin in San Francisco on August 22 and 23, Minneapolis on August 24 and 25, and Houston on August 26 and 27.

From there, it will go to Dallas on August 27 and 28, Atlanta on August 29 and 30, and New York on August 31 and September 1.

The group is also expected to perform in the opening event of KCON 2022 LA on August 19, KCON Rookies.

Meanwhile, the group’s performance at the KCON 2022 Premiere in May was their first time at the festival. The festival's premiere events were held in Chicago and Tokyo in May. Moreover, KCON will officially occur in Los Angeles from August 19 to 21.

