“They’re so cute together”: K-pop star Jamie confirms her relationship with Goo Min-cheol, fans in love with the new couple

Jamie, aka Park Ji-min, confirmed that she’s dating actor Goo Min-cheol via her agency Warner Music Korea on November 21, 2022.

The singer-songwriter made headlines a day earlier when she posted an adorable set of motion pictures with the actor on her Instagram account. Her caption was simply, "Let's be happy!" with a green heart. Fans quickly began speculating, with some justification, that the pair were a couple after seeing the post.

𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒂😈 @taecmyheart_ 🥺 Jamie just posted an instagram reels with his boyfriend aaaa they're soo cute together Jamie just posted an instagram reels with his boyfriend aaaa they're soo cute together ❤🥺 https://t.co/IRAyTNGTAN

Fans are gradually seeing a shift in the K-pop industry’s perception towards dating. Similar was the case with Jamie and Goo Min-cheol, as netizens only sent in positive messages and wished them well for their future.

ASC’s former host Jamie goes public with her relationship with Steel Troops 2 actor Goo Min-cheol

Any K-pop fan who grew up watching After School Club (ASC) or watched it recently, can recognize Jamie in an instant. The singer, songwriter, and TV host was an MC for ASC, the popular English K-pop talk show, from its inception in 2014 until August of this year. Throughout that time, she continued releasing music, and seeing the 25-year-old make her relationship public made fans happy.

On November 20, 2022, Jamie, without any hint or tease, posted a black-and-white four-cut motion picture with Goo Min-cheol. The couple stood close to each other and in one of the clips, kissed each other.

Fans started to wonder who the lucky guy was when they saw that the K-pop star had tagged him. They then saw the same post on Goo Min-cheol’s Instagram with only a black heart in the caption.

Not much is known about Goo Min-Cheol. His bio includes an Instagram link to a new eatery named Milltan, leading fans to believe he may be the proprietor. Goo Min-Cheol, who has 18.5k followers on Instagram, also took part in Steel Troops 2 (or Iron Squad 2), a show in which former Army Special Forces compete for their corps' honor.

Warner Music Korea, the singer's agency, made it official after the news spread online and well-wishers flooded in. In a crisp statement, they said:

“We have confirmed that the two are currently dating. Please look fondly upon them.”

🎄санчоус w/🇰🇬🇦🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼 @19YOUTH_K this is jamie's boyfriend. his name is goo minchyeol. and he is the owner of "milltan" restaurant. this is jamie's boyfriend. his name is goo minchyeol. and he is the owner of "milltan" restaurant. https://t.co/n99S5QPb78

Although the pictures spoke for themselves, confirmation from the agency made fans ecstatic. Fans tweeted how Go Min-cheol was "so lucky" to have Jamie by his side. One fan said that they were happy for her while another commented on how cute the couple was.

🎄санчоус w/🇰🇬🇦🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼 @19YOUTH_K she's so hilarious, savage, awesome, beautiful in and out, she can sing like a goddess, she's a winner of kpopstar1 at age 15 DOES HE KNOW THAT HE'S SO LUCKY????? jamie's boyfriend is so so so so so so sooooooo luckyshe's so hilarious, savage, awesome, beautiful in and out, she can sing like a goddess, she's a winner of kpopstar1 at age 15DOES HE KNOW THAT HE'S SO LUCKY????? jamie's boyfriend is so so so so so so sooooooo lucky 😭 she's so hilarious, savage, awesome, beautiful in and out, she can sing like a goddess, she's a winner of kpopstar1 at age 15 😭😭 DOES HE KNOW THAT HE'S SO LUCKY?????

🎄санчоус w/🇰🇬🇦🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼 @19YOUTH_K JAMIE HAS A BOYFRIEND AND SHE SHOWED HIM TO US I'M CRYING I'M SO HAPPY THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE JAMIE HAS A BOYFRIEND AND SHE SHOWED HIM TO US I'M CRYING I'M SO HAPPY THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE 😭😭😭😭😭😭

nano 🦋 | semi ia @lavkkungie JAMIE POSTED HER BOYFRIEND?!?!?!??!!? DAMN I'M SO HAPPY FOR HER??? JAMIE POSTED HER BOYFRIEND?!?!?!??!!? DAMN I'M SO HAPPY FOR HER???

🎄санчоус w/🇰🇬🇦🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼 @19YOUTH_K okay, listen. jamie revealed her boyfriend. i'm calm. but also i'm not. because seeing her happy makes me so excited. she means so much to me. i love her to death. i wish her to be in good hands. my baby okay, listen. jamie revealed her boyfriend. i'm calm. but also i'm not. because seeing her happy makes me so excited. she means so much to me. i love her to death. i wish her to be in good hands. my baby 😭 https://t.co/ud3mDsUaON

Win ✨ @bassistadmirer

Huaaa this is so cool twitter.com/bassistadmirer… Win ✨ @bassistadmirer Aaaa imhee unnie introduced his boyfriend to us, congratulations unnie, I'm happy for you @jiminpark07 Aaaa imhee unnie introduced his boyfriend to us, congratulations unnie, I'm happy for you @jiminpark07 😍 https://t.co/qGDu18OtJ4 Oh apparently jamie's boyfriend is one of the casts on steel troops s2, a military reality show. And he used to serve in UDT, a special unit of ROK Navy.Huaaa this is so cool Oh apparently jamie's boyfriend is one of the casts on steel troops s2, a military reality show. And he used to serve in UDT, a special unit of ROK Navy.Huaaa this is so cool 😍 twitter.com/bassistadmirer… https://t.co/aMg8xSdCt1

yui 😈 @myuiffinn JAMIE HAS A MAN, SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND, WAKE UP YALLLLLLLL JAMIE HAS A MAN, SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND, WAKE UP YALLLLLLLL

More about Jamie, the multi-talented South Korean artist

Jamie, aka Jimin Park and Park Ji-min, broke into the South Korean music industry when she won K-pop Star, a survival audition program at the age of 15.

She debuted under JYP Entertainment’s duo group 15&. She also hosted the After School Club for seven years. The singer-songwriter was recently seen hosting the Get Real series on the Dive Studios podcast.

Apart from this, the singer-songwriter released her latest album One Bad Night on October 5, 2022. She also went on a North American tour the same month and performed in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Brooklyn, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco.

