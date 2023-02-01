Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

After marking a comeback performance in Dubai, Beyonce has finally made the much-awaited announcement about the dates of her Renaissance World Tour 2023. She announced the dates for the tour on Instagram and fans are over the moon.
Notably, this will be Beyonce's first world tour since 2018's On The Run Tour, which she did with her husband Jay-Z.
Beyonce will kickstart the Renaissance World Tour in Europe in May 2023 and will head to the US in July 2023.
Registration for the US tour's presale began today, February 1, 2023.
Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour to start in May 2023 and end in September
The artist's performance in Europe will begin in Stockholm, SE on May 10 and it will take place at Friends Arena.
Check out the complete calendar for Beyonce's upcoming tour here:
Europe
- May 10, 2023 -- Stockholm, SE --- Friends Arena
- May 14,2023 -- Brussels, BE --- Baudoin Stadium
- May 17,2023 -- Cardiff, UK --- Principality Stadium
- May 20,2023 -- Edinburgh, UK --- Murrayfield
- May 23,2023 -- Sunderland, UK --- Stadium Of Light
- May 26,2023 -- Paris, FR --- Stade De France
- May 29,2023 -- London, UK --- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- May 30,2023 -- London, UK --- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 2,2023 -- London, UK --- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 6,2023 -- Lyon, FR --- Groupama Stadium
- June 11,2023 -- Marseille, FR --- Orange Vélodrome
- June 15,2023 -- Cologne, DE --- Rheinenergiestadion
- June 17,2023 -- Amsterdam, NL --- JC Arena
- June 18,2023 -- Amsterdam, NL --- JC Arena
- June 21,2023 -- Hamburg, DE --- Volksparkstadion
- June 24,2023 -- Frankfurt, DE --- Deutsche Bank Park
- June 27,2023 -- Warsaw, PL --- PGE Nardowy
US
- July 8, 2023 -- Toronto, CA --- Rogers Centre
- July 9, 2023 -- Toronto, CA --- Rogers Centre
- Jul 12, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA --- Lincoln Financial Field
- Jul 15, 2023 --Nashville, TN --- Nissan Stadium
- Jul 17, 2023 -- Louisville, KY --- Cardinal Stadium
- Jul 20, 2023 -- Minneapolis, MN --- Huntington Bank Stadium
- Jul 22, 2023 -- Chicago, IL --- Soldier Field Stadium
- Jul 26, 2023 -- Detroit, MI --- Fort Field
- Jul 29, 2023 -- East Rutherford, NJ --- Metlife Stadium
- Aug 01, 2023 -- Boston, MA --- Gillette Stadium
- Aug 03, 2023 -- Pittsburgh, PA --- Acrisure Stadium
- Aug 05, 2023 -- Washington, DC --- Fedex Field
- Aug 09, 2023 -- Charlotte, NC --- Bank of America Stadium
- Aug 11, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA --- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Aug 16, 2023 -- Tampa, FL --- Raymond James Stadium
- Aug 18, 2023 -- Miami, FL --- Hard Rock Stadium
- Aug 21, 2023 -- St. Louis, MO --- Dome At America's Center
- Aug 24, 2023 -- Glendale, AZ --- State Farm Stadium
- Aug 26, 2023 -- Las Vegas, NV --- Allegiant Stadium
- Aug 30, 2023 -- San Francisco, CA --- Levi's Stadium
- Sep 02, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA --- Sofi Stadium
- Sep 13, 2023 -- Seattle, WA --- Lumen Field
- Sep 18, 2023 -- Kansas City, MO --- Arrowhead Stadium
- Sep 21, 2023 -- Dallas, TX --- AT&T Stadium
- Sep 23, 2023 -- Houston, TX --- NRG Stadium
- Sep 27, 2023 -- New Orleans, LA --- Caesers Superdome
It is important to note that there is no information yet on how much tickets for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour will cost. Details of the same will be announced soon.
Beyonce was recently invited to Dubai for a hotel opening where she made her comeback performance and sang a number of classic hits. She began the performance with At Last, and then went on to perform XO, Flaws and All, Ave Maria, Halo, BROWN SKIN GIRL, Be Alive, OTHERSIDE, BIGGER, Spirit, Freedom, I Care, Beautiful Liar, Crazy in Love, Countdown, Naughty Girl, and Drunk in Love.