Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

After marking a comeback performance in Dubai, Beyonce has finally made the much-awaited announcement about the dates of her Renaissance World Tour 2023. She announced the dates for the tour on Instagram and fans are over the moon.

Notably, this will be Beyonce's first world tour since 2018's On The Run Tour, which she did with her husband Jay-Z.

Beyonce will kickstart the Renaissance World Tour in Europe in May 2023 and will head to the US in July 2023.

Registration for the US tour's presale began today, February 1, 2023.

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour to start in May 2023 and end in September

The artist's performance in Europe will begin in Stockholm, SE on May 10 and it will take place at Friends Arena.

Check out the complete calendar for Beyonce's upcoming tour here:

Europe

May 10, 2023 -- Stockholm, SE --- Friends Arena

May 14,2023 -- Brussels, BE --- Baudoin Stadium

May 17,2023 -- Cardiff, UK --- Principality Stadium

May 20,2023 -- Edinburgh, UK --- Murrayfield

May 23,2023 -- Sunderland, UK --- Stadium Of Light

May 26,2023 -- Paris, FR --- Stade De France

May 29,2023 -- London, UK --- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30,2023 -- London, UK --- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 2,2023 -- London, UK --- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 6,2023 -- Lyon, FR --- Groupama Stadium

June 11,2023 -- Marseille, FR --- Orange Vélodrome

June 15,2023 -- Cologne, DE --- Rheinenergiestadion

June 17,2023 -- Amsterdam, NL --- JC Arena

June 18,2023 -- Amsterdam, NL --- JC Arena

June 21,2023 -- Hamburg, DE --- Volksparkstadion

June 24,2023 -- Frankfurt, DE --- Deutsche Bank Park

June 27,2023 -- Warsaw, PL --- PGE Nardowy

US

July 8, 2023 -- Toronto, CA --- Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 -- Toronto, CA --- Rogers Centre

Jul 12, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA --- Lincoln Financial Field

Jul 15, 2023 --Nashville, TN --- Nissan Stadium

Jul 17, 2023 -- Louisville, KY --- Cardinal Stadium

Jul 20, 2023 -- Minneapolis, MN --- Huntington Bank Stadium

Jul 22, 2023 -- Chicago, IL --- Soldier Field Stadium

Jul 26, 2023 -- Detroit, MI --- Fort Field

Jul 29, 2023 -- East Rutherford, NJ --- Metlife Stadium

Aug 01, 2023 -- Boston, MA --- Gillette Stadium

Aug 03, 2023 -- Pittsburgh, PA --- Acrisure Stadium

Aug 05, 2023 -- Washington, DC --- Fedex Field

Aug 09, 2023 -- Charlotte, NC --- Bank of America Stadium

Aug 11, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA --- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 16, 2023 -- Tampa, FL --- Raymond James Stadium

Aug 18, 2023 -- Miami, FL --- Hard Rock Stadium

Aug 21, 2023 -- St. Louis, MO --- Dome At America's Center

Aug 24, 2023 -- Glendale, AZ --- State Farm Stadium

Aug 26, 2023 -- Las Vegas, NV --- Allegiant Stadium

Aug 30, 2023 -- San Francisco, CA --- Levi's Stadium

Sep 02, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA --- Sofi Stadium

Sep 13, 2023 -- Seattle, WA --- Lumen Field

Sep 18, 2023 -- Kansas City, MO --- Arrowhead Stadium

Sep 21, 2023 -- Dallas, TX --- AT&T Stadium

Sep 23, 2023 -- Houston, TX --- NRG Stadium

Sep 27, 2023 -- New Orleans, LA --- Caesers Superdome

It is important to note that there is no information yet on how much tickets for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour will cost. Details of the same will be announced soon.

Beyonce was recently invited to Dubai for a hotel opening where she made her comeback performance and sang a number of classic hits. She began the performance with At Last, and then went on to perform XO, Flaws and All, Ave Maria, Halo, BROWN SKIN GIRL, Be Alive, OTHERSIDE, BIGGER, Spirit, Freedom, I Care, Beautiful Liar, Crazy in Love, Countdown, Naughty Girl, and Drunk in Love.

