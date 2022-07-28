"Who got the Renaissance leak?": Hilarious Beyonce new album leak memes trend on Twitter

Beyonce's upcoming album Renaissance, which was slated to release on July 29, has seemingly been leaked. It is speculated that fans got access to the entire album as CD copies of the album were already available in some countries ahead of the release date. The singer had earlier shared the album’s cover artwork, in which she is seen posing on top of the silhouette of a luminous horse. In a note accompanying the artwork, the artist also shared the tracklist of the album earlier this week.

While sharing the artwork for her album, the Single Ladies singer wrote:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

Fans react to Beyonce’s leaked Renaissance album

Beyonce’s leaked album has resulted in a meme fest going viral over Twitter. While the memes being shared by fans are hilarious, some fans have shared memes asserting that they will not listen to the album, as it will be officially out on July 29. However, some fans noted that they are not the strongest and will listen to the leaked album.

trenton @trenttrash Who got the Renaissance leak ??? Im not Beyoncé’s strongest soldier I will listen to that shit Who got the Renaissance leak ??? Im not Beyoncé’s strongest soldier I will listen to that shit https://t.co/Rkp0TPQX2r

lexi ackerman ミ☆ @lexibryd if you’re listening or spreading those leak you’re not a beyoncé fan end of discussion if you’re listening or spreading those leak you’re not a beyoncé fan end of discussion

HoIIand (fan)💛🦉 @YouDaBaddess Beyoncé Renaissance leak since beyhive wants to play games 🤣 Beyoncé Renaissance leak since beyhive wants to play games 🤣 https://t.co/teD6rZ1t34

yoyo is THIQUE 🍑 @AudacityofYoyo I respect Beyoncé and her artistry too much to listen to that leak. I respect Beyoncé and her artistry too much to listen to that leak.

helina @hxlina beyoncé crossed that picket line you bet im gonna listen to that leak beyoncé crossed that picket line you bet im gonna listen to that leak

Earlier this month, the singer dropped her single, Break My Soul, which also attracted fans to share memes, some noting that it could be the potential anthem of this year.

knowles. @ksgyonce NEW SONG “BREAK MY SOUL” MIDNIGHT BEYONCÉ IS COMING GET UP NEW SONG “BREAK MY SOUL” MIDNIGHT BEYONCÉ IS COMING GET UP https://t.co/Fvhi5l5Sve

The song was produced by Beyonce, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z. It features vocals from Big Freedia’s Explode, from the 2014 LP Just Be Free. Big Freedia, Allen George and Fred McFarlane, have been named as the song's co-writer.

Vogue quoted Beyonce, who described the music of Renaissance as:

"Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."

She also shared the tracklist of the album earlier this week, along with the song Break My Soul earlier this month. The tracklist of the album includes I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Break My Soul, Church Girl, Plastic Off the Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up in Your Mind, America Has a Problem, Pure/Honey and Summer Renaissance.

This is not the first time Beyonce’s album has been leaked

This is not the first time the Grammy-award winning singer's album has been leaked. Earlier in 2011, her album 4 appeared online weeks before it was released officially. The singer at the time had noted that she did not want to present her songs that way, but she appreciated the positive response from her fans. She had then said:

“When I record music I always think about my fans singing every note and dancing to every beat. I make music to make people happy and I appreciate that everyone has been so anxious to hear my new songs.”

To promote her new album, Beyonce removed her display picture from her social media profiles, including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, among others. The only information available on her social media handles was the bio, which read "RENAISSANCE – act i," along with its release date, July 29, 2022.

The singer is releasing music on various streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

